Ulster SFC 2024: Armagh shootout woes 'not a cloud over us', says Aidan Forker

Forker and his Armagh team-mates lost last year's Ulster Final on penalties to Derry and suffered the same fate in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Monaghan seven weeks later [Inpho]

Armagh captain Aidan Forker says last year's two heartbreaking championship penalty shootout defeats doesn't mean they go into this season's campaign with psychological damage to repair.

The Orchard men's long barren run in Ulster went on as they lost to Derry in an historic provincial final shootout.

Seven weeks later they endured another dramatic shootout reverse in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Monaghan.

"It's definitely not a cloud over the group," said Forker, 33.

Armagh, who also lost to Galway on penalties in a memorable 2022 All-Ireland quarter-final, are fancied to make a second Ulster final in a row.

They face Fermanagh in their championship opener at Brewster Park on Sunday.

"We know we're close," added Forker, who hopes to help Armagh win a first Ulster title since 2008.

"Every year takes on a life of its own. There are no guarantees that we are going to get there [to an Ulster Final or All-Ireland quarter-final] again.

"But we would definitely like to think that we would be a little bit more steely, thinking a little bit more clearly in those moments when we are trying to get over the line."

Fermanagh stunned Armagh in 2018

Skipper Forker doesn't need reminding that Armagh, as favourites, slipped up badly during their last Ulster Championship visit to Brewster Park in 2018 when the Orchard men crashed to a 0-12 to 0-7 defeat after having Niall Grimley sent off just after half-time for elbowing Sean Quigley.

2018 was Kieran McGeeney's fourth campaign in charge and 2024 will be the Mullaghbawn native's 10th championship season at the helm which makes him comfortably the longest serving inter-county football boss.

Maghery man Forker, who made his inter-county debut 12 years ago, will be among more than a dozen players who featured in 2018 that remain part of McGeeney's squad.

Forker, goalkeeper Blaine Hughes, Paddy Burns, Greg McCabe, Aaron McKay, Connaire Mackin, Ben Crealey, Andrew Murnin and Ethan Rafferty, the latter at left full-forward, all started six years ago, while Rory Grugan, Jemar Hall and Joe McElroy came on as second-half substitutes.

The counties have only met twice in league and championship since the 2018 contest with Armagh winning a Division Two contest 10 months later.

The sides did not meet again until the Orchard men's Allianz League 0-15 to 0-11 win at Brewster Park last month which helped them clinch promotion back to Division One while contributing to Fermanagh's relegation in the process.

Referring to the contest of six weeks ago, Fermanagh's Shane McGullion told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that the Orchard men "just kept us at arm's length and we never really got it back to a one-point or two-point game that we could push it down the stretch".

However, it was far from a stroll for Armagh and Forker expects a similarly tough test this weekend despite the Erne County's drop to Division Three.

"We've a tough outing away to Fermanagh on the first day. Fermanagh have been very unlucky to be on the wrong side of results [in the league]."

Forker says the arrival of Conleith Gilligan into Kieran McGeeney's management team has been a big boost to the Armagh squad [Inpho]

Despite playing in the defensive, Forker is renowned for his bursts upfield to support the Armagh attack and he says he has been given more licence to do that this season.

"The last few years I've been tasked with marking jobs but probably less so this year given that we've probably different personnel in defence.

"I'm enjoying a bit more freedom to get up and make passes and support the attack in any way I can. I'm feeling good and happy to do whatever Kieran and the coaching staff ask me."

Forker adds the the arrival of former Derry forward Conleith Gilligan to a backroom team that already included Kieran Donaghy and Ciaran McKeever, has boosted the squad's attacking play in particular.

"Conleith's a really good personality around the group. He really has put a stamp on our training nights.

"He's not one to be a bystander. He's a massive asset and I think people can see that in terms of our transition going forward. Conleith has brought a lot in that capacity."

Line-ups

Fermanagh: Ross Bogue; Lee Cullen, Che Cullen, Oisin Smyth; Declan McCusker (capt), Shane McGullion, Cian McManus; Ronan McCaffrey, Joe McDade; Conor McGee, Conor McShea; Ultan Kelm, Garvan Jones, Sean Cassidy.

Subs: Ethan McCaffrey, Josh Largo Elis, Brandon Horan, Conor Love, Jonathan Cassidy, Darragh McGurn, Oisin Murphy, Tiarnan Bogue, Diarmuid King, James McMahon, Callum Jones.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane; Joe McElroy, Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Forker (capt); Rian O'Neill, Ben Crealey; Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan, Conor Turbitt; Oisin Conaty, Andrew Murnin, Jarly Og Burns.

Subs: Shea Magill, Barry McCambridge, Connaire Mackin, Tiernan Kelly, Oisin O'Neill, Ross McQuillan, Cian McConville, Aidan Nugent, Darragh McMullan, Jason Duffy, Jemar Hall