Ulster secure vital win over Benetton in URC play-off push

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Benetton

Ulster: (21) FT

Try: Stewart, Crothers, Stockdale, Addison, Izuchukwu Pens: Cooney (1) Cons: Cooney (5)

Benetton: (8) FT

Tries: Menoncello, Umaga, Halafihi, Nemer, Albornoz Pen: Umaga Cons: Albornoz (3)

Ulster moved up to fifth in the United Rugby Championship (URC) standings with a bonus-point win over Benetton at Kingspan Stadium.

Starting the night tenth in a congested table, the five-point return was enough to see the Irish province jump five places, even though Benetton's two bonus-points in defeat ensured the sides ended the night separated only by points difference.

With the sides having scored five tries apiece in a game where both were guilty of defensive lapses, Ulster's winning margin came thanks to a five-from-five showing from the tee by the influential John Cooney.

The scrum-half was named player of the match having kicked 13 points and providing two try assists in the game.

Back at Kingspan Stadium one week after interim head coach Richie Murphy had said his side were "very lucky" to secure a much needed win over Cardiff, this was likely the best performance to date during the temporary boss' short tenure.

A few familiar failings were again in evidence - Ulster shipped scrum penalties too frequently and their breakdown teetered on the brink throughout - but having struggled for scores in recent weeks, here they had three by half-time.

Benetton did take the lead in the early going, attacking off one of those Ulster scrum transgressions and working the ball patiently across the field for Six Nations player of the championship Tommaso Menoncello to score in the corner off Ryno Smith's pass.

Although the Italian side threatened consistently through the first half, they would manage just three more points from the boot of Jacob Umaga before the turn.

Tom Stewart, Reuben Crothers and Jacob Stockdale all, meanwhile, crossed for Ulster.

While he did not score himself, plenty of credit will have gone to John Cooney for his side's 21-8 half time advantage.

Having kicked the winning penalty against Cardiff last week, he was integral to the opening two scores, breaking and offloading for Stewart to get Ulster on the board before another dart brought Ulster right to the line and allowed Crothers to tidy up for his first senior score.

In between, he produced a tackle on Leonardo Marin that knocked the winger into touch when he looked sure to score a try.

Also converting all three scores, it made for a productive opening 40 minutes for Ulster's number nine.

With Stockdale's score, coming after the winger won the race to Stuart McCloskey's kick ahead, having represented the last action of the first half, Benetton were quickly out of the blocks in the second.

Only five minutes had elapsed since the restart when, after Ulster were too careless in possession, Andy Uren scooped up a loose ball and sent Umaga over in the corner.

Ulster responded quickly, though. Five minutes later, with their backline completing a series of accurate, wide passes, Will Addison was in for the crucial, bonus-point try.

The win, though, still needed to be secured. 28-13 ahead after Cooney added the extras, two converted tries in the space of five minutes brought Benetton back within a point with just over a quarter of an hour remaining.

While the first of that quickfire pair, scored by Toa Halafihi, was the product of some neat footwork from Menoncello, the second again came from Ulster errors.

After Mike Lowry lost his footing chasing a kick in behind, Ulster were stripped on their own line to give Ivan Nemer the simplest of scores.

Benetton made a mistake of their own on the restart, though, and after a few phases hammering at the Benetton line, Cormac Izuchukwu was rewarded with his first senior try.

Again Cooney converted and his 73rd minute penalty rounded off Ulster's scoring, although the late score from Tomas Albornoz ensured his side would bring two points back to Italy.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Addision, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Stewart, Wilson; Sheridan, O'Connor (capt); Ewers, Crothers, McCann.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, French, Izuchukwu, Jones, Shanahan, Marshall, McIlroy.

Benetton: Umaga; Marin, Menoncello, Zanon, Smith; Albornoz, Uren; Gallo, Nicotera, Ferrari; Scrafton, Iachizzi; Izekor, Lamaro (capt), L Cannone.

Replacements: Lucchesi, Nemer, Pasquali, N Cannone, Favretto, Halafihi, Garbisi, Drago.

Referee: Sam Grove-White

TMO: Sean Brickell