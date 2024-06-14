Ulster face period of evolution - Humphreys

David Humphreys was speaking as the IRFU launched its new strategic plan on Thursday [Inpho]

Ulster great David Humphreys says the club faces a period of "evolution" but insists there has been a "huge upturn in mood" since Richie Murphy's appointment as head coach.

Having initially replaced Dan McFarland on an interim basis, Murphy was handed a two-year deal in May and secured Ulster's place in the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup.

"I think there's been a huge upturn, even in the result against Leinster, the way they played and the energy they brought," said IRFU high performance director Humphreys.

"Richie's got a real quality in terms of, not just his coaching ability, but his ability to get the best out of players, specifically you mentioned Ulster there. They're going to have to go through an evolution.

"Munster did it a few years ago and did it very well and look where they've got to now. That's part of what Richie's going in to do. He's very good and brining young players through."

Humphreys, who captained Ulster to the European Cup title in 1999 and spent time as the province's director of rugby, added: "I think you've heard some of the language that's come out of Hugh McCaughey, the new CEO, this is about getting some young players into the system, giving them opportunities and I've no doubt that at some stage, Ulster will return to competing with Munster and Leinster at the top of URC."