Ulster counties learn All-Ireland knockout opponents

The respective managers of Tyrone, Derry and Monaghan - Brian Dooher, Mickey Harte and Vinny Corey [Inpho]

The draw has been made for the Preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Tyrone, who finished second in their group, will host Roscommon, with Derry, third in their group, travelling to face Mayo.

Monaghan will be away to Galway, with Louth at home to Cork in the other tie.

The games will be played on 22 and 23 June, with the winners joining group winners Armagh, Dublin, Donegal and Kerry for the quarter-finals, which will be staged on 28-29 June.

The details of dates and throw-in times for the Preliminary quarter-finals will be revealed later on Monday.