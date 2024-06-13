Ulster confirm squad for new season

Marty Moore, Eric O’Sullivan and Matty Rea have all extended their contracts with Ulster ahead of the upcoming season.

They join Ben Carson, Reuben Crothers, Conor McKee and David Shanahan who have also had their contracts renewed.

It comes as Ulster confirmed their 43-strong squad for the 2024-25 season including new arrivals fly-half Aidan Morgan and winger Werner Kok.

"I’m looking forward to getting stuck into a new season with a strong squad who are ambitious in their goals for the year ahead," head coach Richie Murphy said.

“We have a great crop of young guys coming through into the Senior set-up who will cut their teeth alongside the experienced leaders in the group."