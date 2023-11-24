Ulster Club SFC: 'No value in being favourites' says Malachy O'Rourke

The exit of some Ulster heavyweights has amplified the noise surrounding Glen's pursuit of back-to-back titles, but Malachy O'Rourke doesn't hear it.

He might be one of the most sought-after pieces of real estate in the management game, but he sees no worth in the currency of being favourites.

To Glen, it's a useless commodity.

"We've had to cope with that all the time, right through all the campaigns since we got into Ulster," he says, "at this stage we pass no remarks".

"You can't, because it's of no value to you.

"We have been favourites for almost every single game, but you have to concentrate on your own performance and we go into Saturday's game with our eyes wide open because there is a lot of danger in it."

Glen take on Naomh Conaill, champions in Donegal in five of the last nine years, in Saturday's Ulster Club SFC semi-final under the lights in Healy Park, Omagh.

Twenty years ago, O'Rourke led Loup to a first Derry title in 68 years and a first Ulster title.

He took Fermanagh to within a whisker of an elusive first Ulster title in 2008 before ending Monaghan's 25-year-wait for the Anglo Celt with titles in 2013 and 2015.

So it cannot be a coincidence that in his first season managing Glen Watty Graham's in 2021, the club won their first ever Derry SFC title. They have now won three-in-a-row county titles and are closing in on retaining their provincial crown.

But O'Rourke didn't achieve all that success without regarding every single opponent with a wide-angled lens, so he knows what's coming.

"Naomh Conaill are a very strong team and we know it will be our toughest game this year," claimed the Glen boss.

"They are a lot more experienced than we are in the Ulster Championship.

"This is only our third time in the competition, whereas they have dominated in Donegal and been in the series a lot of times including the final in 2010 and in 2019.

"They make no apologies for playing a very defensive game. If they lose possession they get everybody inside their own '45' line and that's really difficult to contend with, it's really difficult to break down.

"There are times in the game, particularly when they're in front, that they concede the kickouts, so it's the sort of game you don't come across every week.

"You have to be patient, you've got to be good on the ball, and you've got to cope with the way they play as well, we're going in with our eyes wide open."

Having spent seven years as Monaghan manager, O'Rourke was not surprised that county champions Scotstown stunned 2022 All-Ireland champions Kilcoo in the last round. They next play Tyrone champions Trillick on Sunday.

"I know a lot of the Scotstown fellas and the set-up they have. I knew it was a 50-50 game so it didn't surprise me at all," said O'Rourke.

"But whatever goes on on the other side of the draw, is of no relevance to us.

"All the teams in Ulster are so strong. Naomh Conaill's manager Martin Regan mentioned they were disappointed at losing to Cargin last year because they would have loved a crack at Glen.

"They are getting that opportunity now so we have to be on our guard and be as prepared as we can."

No yearning for inter-county return

O'Rourke is linked with county jobs on an annual basis, particularly since leaving Monaghan in 2019.

He could easily, for example, have taken the Derry job and welcomed the returning Donegal boss Jim McGuinness back to the Ulster Championship for a cracking tie at Celtic Park in 2024, with the prospect of Tyrone maybe further down the line.

O'Rourke admits there are "lots of sub plots there' but he cuts a very relaxed, contented figure these days as a club boss and reveals he has had no contact yet from the new Oak Leaf county boss, Mickey Harte.

"There hasn't been any (contact) at all, nor would there need to be, because the boys (Glen's county players) are with ourselves at the minute and hopefully that can continue another while.

"That's the danger - it could be over this weekend. But if we perform we should be in with a fighting chance."

No doubt, a county will come calling one day and it will be the right fit.

But for now, O'Rourke has a short-term focus with an immediate goal and Glen will hope to be in a position to capitalise.