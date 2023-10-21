Ulster Championship: Mickey Harte to face Jim McGuinness as holders Derry drawn against Donegal

Mickey Harte's Derry will begin the defence of their Ulster Senior Football Championship title at home to Donegal, now managed again by Jim McGuinness.

The draw also means victory for Derry could see Harte come up against former side Tyrone in the 2024 semi-finals.

The Red Hands will travel to face either Monaghan or Cavan, drawn to play each other in the preliminary round, in their quarter-final.

Down are are home to Antrim while Fermanagh host Armagh.

The winner of those two quarter-final match-ups will meet in the semi-finals for a place in the decider.

The four teams that contested the preliminary round over the last two years - Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh and Antrim - were not able to be drawn in the extra round again.

Derry are aiming to become Ulster champions for a third consecutive year, having beaten Armagh in this year's final after overcoming Donegal in the 2022 decider.

Harte and McGuinness taking over Derry and Donegal respectively were two of the biggest GAA stories this year.

Harte, who won All-Ireland titles with home county Tyrone in 2003, 2005 and 2008, stunned the GAA when he quit as manager of Louth to become Derry boss on a three-year term last month.

He succeeded Ciaran Meenagh, who took over as Oak Leaf County manager for this year's Ulster final victory against Armagh after Rory Gallagher stepped aside.

Harte became Louth manager after leaving Tyrone in 2020 following an 18-year stint which had seen him guide his native county to six Ulster Championship triumphs as well as those three All-Ireland successes.

McGuinness, meanwhile, became Donegal manager for a second time in August when he joined on a three-year term, taking over from Aidan O'Rourke who stepped down in late June after taking over from Paddy Carr on an interim basis in March.

Ulster SFC preliminary round Monaghan v Cavan

Ulster SFC quarter-final draw Down v Antrim Fermanagh v Armagh Derry v Donegal Monaghan/Cavan v Tyrone