Ulster book play-off spot as late Cooney penalty downs Leinster

United Rugby Championship

Ulster: (10) 23

Tries: Herring, Stockdale Pens: Cooney 3 Cons: Cooney 2

Leinster: (14) 21

Tries: Ngatai, Foley, Ala'alatoa Cons: Byrne 3

Ulster booked their United Rugby Championship (URC) play-off place with a late win over Leinster.

The visitors to Belfast had appeared to be heading back to the top of table ahead of next weekend's Investec Champions Cup final but a 79th minute penalty from John Cooney completed an Ulster turnaround.

Leinster, who had Hugo Keenan and James Ryan back seven days out from that meeting with Toulouse, had led 21-13 in the second half.

An intercept from Jacob Stockdale brought Ulster back within touching distance before Cooney completed the comeback with a late penalty for the second time in this four game winning run.

Although Ulster are assured of their place in the end of season play-offs with a game to spare, they could still miss out on securing Champions Cup rugby next season pending the result of the European Challenge Cup final and the concluding round of URC fixtures.

Leinster are guaranteed a place in the top four but will need Munster and the Bulls to slip up in round 18 if they are to have home advantage through the play-offs.

Before the late drama, Ulster had started the better of the two sides.

With Leinster's much changed side showing a lack of cohesion early on, Mike Lowry thought he had scored twice for Ulster in the opening five minutes only to see both efforts ruled out after TMO examination.

First, Andrea Piardi and his officiating team spared Rob Russell's blushes, judging the Leinster wing just beat Lowry to touching down the ball after seeing his kick charged down.

Only 90 seconds later, in the same corner, Lowry again thought he had the game's opening try but was called for a double movement after Keenan's excellent covering tackle.

Ulster were finally rewarded for their strong start when, after 13 minutes, Rob Herring scored at the back a rolling maul.

The home side were dominating possession and territory but, in the 22nd minute, the game was suddenly level.

Will Connors charged down Billy Burns' kick and was first to the loose ball before giving the pass for Charlie Ngatai to score.

Leinster would lose the former All Black to injury soon after but took the lead through Cormac Foley after the influential Keenan had burst through the Ulster defensive line.

Cooney would reduce the arrears with a penalty before the turn but Leinster carried a 14-10 advantage into half-time.

Four minutes after the restart, another Cooney penalty cut Ulster's deficit to a solitary point, but Leinster's increased power and experience up front was beginning to show.

Stemming from a scrum penalty, the visitors went to their pick and go game and, despite slow ball, still had the heft in close quarters for Michael Ala'alatoa to force his way over the line.

With another scrum penalty going against them, Ulster appeared to be teetering but, as Leinster attacked, Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Harry Byrne pass inside his own 22 and ran all the way in for the try.

Undermined somewhat by errors - Billy Burns kicked one out on the full while Tom Stewart was pinged for a crooked throw - Richie Murphy's side remained within a score thanks to a lengthy defensive stand that concluded with a Stewart turnover.

As time ticked away, they seemed to be playing for the penalty and a shot at the posts.

When Leinster were caught not rolling away only a few metres into their own half, a blast of Piardi's whistle gave them the opportunity they sought.

From the tee, John Cooney made no mistake to earn Ulster the vital win.

Ulster: Lowry; McIlroy, Addison, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; O’Sullivan, Herring, O'Toole; Treadwell, O’Connor (capt); Izuchukwu, McCann, Timoney.

Replacements: Stewart, Wilson, Rea, Moore, Warwick, Sheridan, Doak, Postlethwaite.

Leinster: Keenan; T O'Brien, J O'Brien, Ngatai, Russell; Byrne, Foley; Healy, Kelleher, Ala'alatoa; Deeny, Ryan (capt); Deegan, Connors, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Milne, Clarkson, Molony, Penny, McGrath, Prendergast, Brownlee.

Referee: Andrea Piardi