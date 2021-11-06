ULM vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

ULM vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: ULM (4-4), Texas State (2-6)

ULM vs Texas State Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

There’s still a possible bowl game to play for, but it’s almost certainly not happening without a win here.

The Warhawks hit a snag with a blowout loss to Appalachian State, but that doesn’t stop all the positives for a team that has a whole lot of problems.

Forget about third downs on both sides of the ball, and the pass defense is a rumor, but the team doesn’t beat itself. There aren’t a lot of flags – there aren’t any – and winning the turnover margin cures a lot of ills.

Texas State is almost as bad on third downs and it screws up a whole lot with turnovers and flags.

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcats are struggling more and more offensively, but they need to run well to pull up fast.

ULM has been hammered by teams that commit to the ground game. It allowed 250 rushing yards or more in four of the last five games, and Texas State has to give it a shot.

It only got to 200 yards once, and it was the win over an okay South Alabama team.

They ran the ball 48 times against the Jaguars, and won. They ran 44 times against FIU, and won. They ran 44 times against Incarnate Word, and lost, but it was a fun fight.

Offenses have run on ULM 42 times or more in four of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

No, really. How is ULM doing this?

It absolutely has to come up with takeaways to make everything else easier. It came up with three turnovers against South Alabama, Liberty and Jackson State and won. It came up with three in the opener against Kentucky and lost – but that was Kentucky – and it generated a total of two in the other four games and lost.

Texas State is -7 in turnover margin with 12 giveaways in the last four games.

ULM vs Texas State Prediction, Lines

ULM 34, Texas State 27

Line: Texas State -3.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

