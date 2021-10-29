ULM vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

ULM vs Appalachian State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: ULM (4-3), Appalachian State (5-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

ULM vs Appalachian State Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

Where did this come from?

In one of the best stories of the 2021 season, ULM went from nothing to being in the mix for a bowl game by winning four of its last six games.

How?

Eliminating mistakes has meant everything. The team doesn’t beat itself – there aren’t a lot of penalties or turnovers, and that’s combining with an offense that’s ramping things up as the season has gone on.

The Warhawk O has produced progressively more over the last four games, highlighted by a shocking upset over Liberty and a 555-yard day against South Alabama.

Freshman QB Chandler Rogers stepped in and has been amazing, throwing eight touchdown passes and just one pick over the last three games. For all of the great things Appalachian State has done, it’s allowed 200 passing yards or more in every game, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The ULM run defense is about to be hammered.

The team has been sharp enough and good enough to overcome a slew of problems, but Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, and Liberty all ran well on the Warhawk D, combining for over 850 yards and ten touchdowns over a three week span before the South Alabama game.

Appalachian State won’t do anything crazy here. Hand the ball off, hand it off again, and get out of the way. The team is 5-0 when running for 160 yards or more.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Can Appalachian State keep the turnovers to a minimum?

Story continues

ULM isn’t going to screw up – it’s +8 in turnover margin on the year and +4 over the last two games – and Appalachian State has turned it over 13 times and is a -5 over the last two games.

It’s going to be a good fight with a whole lot of offense, but Appalachian State will keep the production going from the win over Coastal Carolina to continue to push for a spot in the Sun Belt Championship.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

ULM vs Appalachian State Prediction, Lines

Appalachian State 45, ULM 20

Line: Appalachian State -27, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings