ULM football vs. Troy: Get live scores and updates for Warhawks' Sun Belt game here

ULM football is back in action on Saturday afternoon as the Warhawks (2-7, 0-6 Sun Belt) host the Troy Trojans (7-2, 4-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

ULM dropped possibly its most winnable conference game last weekend, as the Warhawks fell to a Southern Miss team that was previously winless in Sun Belt play, 24-7.

Troy enters as one of the best Group of Five teams in college football this season, winning six straight games. The Trojans are trying to clinch a bid in the Sun Belt Championship game, and ULM can play spoiler on Saturday.

Here's how you can follow along:

ULM Football vs. Troy Live Scores and Updates

This article originally appeared on The Courier: ULM football vs. Troy: Get live scores and updates for Warhawks here