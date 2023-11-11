ULM football vs. Troy: Get live scores and updates for Warhawks' Sun Belt game here
ULM football is back in action on Saturday afternoon as the Warhawks (2-7, 0-6 Sun Belt) host the Troy Trojans (7-2, 4-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
ULM dropped possibly its most winnable conference game last weekend, as the Warhawks fell to a Southern Miss team that was previously winless in Sun Belt play, 24-7.
Troy enters as one of the best Group of Five teams in college football this season, winning six straight games. The Trojans are trying to clinch a bid in the Sun Belt Championship game, and ULM can play spoiler on Saturday.
Here's how you can follow along:
ULM Football vs. Troy Live Scores and Updates
More college football: Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU QB will start vs. Florida, per report
Daniels for Heisman? USA TODAY Sports thinks LSU's QB makes Heisman statement vs Florida
This article originally appeared on The Courier: ULM football vs. Troy: Get live scores and updates for Warhawks here