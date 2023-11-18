ULM football vs. Ole Miss: Get live scores and updates from Saturday's game here

ULM football has a chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season on Saturday morning, as the Warhawks (2-8) travel to the Ole Miss Rebels (8-2). Saturday's game kicks off at 11 a.m. on ESPN+.

The ULM Warhawks open their Sun Belt play by hosting the ULL Ragin’ Cajuns at Malone Stadium on Saturday, September 24, in Monroe.

It's been a long season for ULM. The Warhawks started with two straight wins, but have lost every game they've played for more than two months. Most recently, ULM lost 45-14 to Troy last weekend.

Ole Miss entered 2023 as a potential dark horse to win the SEC or sneak into the College Football Playoff. However, after losses to consistent title contenders in Alabama this September and Georgia last week, the Rebels are essentially eliminated from CFP contention.

More ULM Football: ULM football comeback bid vs. Georgia Southern falls short Saturday afternoon

Here's how you can follow along:

ULM football vs. Ole Miss live scores, updates

More ULM Football: ULM football falls to Texas State, second last-play loss in three Sun Belt games

This article originally appeared on The Courier: ULM football vs. Ole Miss: Live scores, updates from Saturday's game