​Ulinzi Stars aim guns at Gor Mahia in KPL

Ulinzi Stars captain James Saruni has urged his players to put their best foot forward when they tackle Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Though both teams have won three, drawn once and lost once in their last five league assignments, Ulinzi Stars have managed to pick one point from the last two matches and Saruni thinks the soldiers should go for maximum points in Kisumu, considered second home for K’Ogalo.

“We can’t afford to go for a third match without winning and we are all prepared to bounce back with three points,” Saruni told the club's official website.

“Our target is to remain well within the top three and with three points, we will achieve that. We have worked hard in training and everyone is ready to fight for three points. It will be a tough match because Gor Mahia is also a big team and they are tough to beat. But we know what we need to do and we will fight for three points."

Ulinzi are placed third on the KPL standings with 25 points, two behind Gor Mahia and three behind leaders Tusker FC.