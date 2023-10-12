Ulez: ‘Ongoing discussions’ with Mayor over alternatives to scheme, says Labour leader Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said he is having “ongoing discussions” with the Mayor about alternatives to the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion.

The Labour leader on Thursday said his party had “an obligation to look at other options” when questioned about the controversial scheme designed to clean up the capital’s toxic air.

Sadiq Khan expanded the Ulez to the London boundary at the end of August.

It sees the drivers of older, more polluting cars face a £12.50 daily charge to use their vehicles.

Sir Keir told BBC Radio London: “[Sadiq Khan] of course is in a difficult place because there is a legal obligation to take action to reduce air pollution so you can’t sit this out.

“I do want to look at other options. I do understand this is expensive. It imposes cost on people in a cost of living crisis. So we do need to look at how it is implemented.

“The way I look at this is I’ve got two young kids - a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - and I don’t give them dirty water to drink and I don’t want them breathing in dirty air.”

But he added: “We have an obligation to look at what other options are out there and how we can help further.

“That’s an ongoing discussion between me and the Mayor. We speak regularly.”

The Ulez expansion policy was blamed for Labour losing the Uxbridge by-election in July.

Dr Onkar Sahota, an ally of Sadiq Khan in City Hall, is also facing a backlash over his support for the scheme and has lost a crucial series of votes - which could mean he loses his City Hall job.

The Labour London Assembly member for Ealing and Hillingdon lost the backing of a number of his party’s local activists.

He will have to fight other party figures in order to remain Labour’s candidate for the west London seat at next year’s City Hall elections.

Drivers have also staged multiple protests since the scheme came into force in outer London boroughs.

The Met said is investigating nearly 800 reports of Ulez cameras being stolen or vandalised since April 1.