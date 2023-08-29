Ulez expansion live: TfL website crashes as drivers scramble to check their vehicles

Sadiq Khan at Westminster Underground Station this morning on the first day of the new Ulez

Drivers trying to check whether they have to pay ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) charges are waiting several minutes as Transport for London’s website struggles to cope with demand.

Motorists are greeted by a message that states: “Our website is busier than usual. You are now in a queue, and your expected wait time is 3 minute(s). If you prefer not to wait, please try again later.”

The Ulez expansion, which means the worst-polluting cars throughout Greater London will incur a £12.50 daily charge, took effect today.

An AA spokesman said: “Some AA members experienced delays checking with the TfL website whether their vehicles were compliant this morning. Most members did get through after waiting several minutes.”

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, has offered people cash to upgrade their old cars so they can avoid having to pay the charge. However, critics have warned that the £2,000 payments do not go far enough.

Residents in Ulez expansion zone face two-mile treks to nearest train station

Residents in hundreds of postcodes caught under Sadiq Khan’s expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) face a journey of more than two miles to the nearest public transport.

Analysis of almost 330,000 postcodes across Greater London highlights transport deserts where people are heavily reliant on their car, but are several miles away from a train, tram or bus stop.

The most remote of these is in the London Borough of Bromley. Grays Road in Westerham is four miles away from Knockholt railway station, a journey that is estimated to take an hour-and-a-half on foot. It is also more than 750m away from the nearest bus stop.

It is one of almost 1,000 postcodes across London which is more than two miles away from its nearest tram or Tube stop. This is the equivalent of walking from Buckingham Palace to Brixton, more than an hour’s walk according to Google Maps.

Mayor accuses Transport Secretary of 'factual errors'

Sadiq Khan accused Transport Secretary Mark Harper of “factual errors”.

The Labour mayor told BBC Breakfast: “I just bumped into Mark Harper as he was leaving the studio and I think he made a couple of factual errors, which is really worth me clarifying.

“If this was about making money, I’d have acceded to the demand from the Government to expand the congestion charge much wider than it currently is. That would have been a cash grab, but I said ‘no’.

“If it was a cash grab - as the Government is saying - just to raise money, I’d have acceded to their demand to expand the Ulez without proper consultation and a proper scrappage scheme.

“This is about helping our air be cleaner. In a couple of years’ time, TfL have predicted there will be no additional money made because the number of non-compliant vehicles (will decrease), but every penny net made is used to reinvest in public transport, improving buses in outer London, improving public transport in our city.”

Sadiq Khan 'has more plans to charge drivers'

The Mayor of London wants to roll out more road user charging schemes like the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), the Transport Secretary has said.

Speaking on LBC’s Nick Ferrari programme, Mark Harper said: “One of the problems here is that a number of London local authorities don’t support this scheme coming into force, so for the future, we are backing an amendment, a backbench amendment to a piece of legislation which will mean in future any road user charging schemes like this would have to be also backed by London boroughs.

“And that’s important because if you look at the Mayor of London’s own website for his Project 2030 scheme, he wants to roll out more road user charging schemes, pay-per-mile schemes across London.

“There are a whole bunch of jobs on that website, some of them paying up to £90,000 a year of your listeners’ money, to do pay-per-mile schemes in the future. And we want to make sure that if he were to try and do that or any future mayor, London local councils would have to support it for it to come into force.”

Thousands apply for scrappage scheme

Sadiq Khan said Transport for London (TfL) had received more than 15,000 applications for its Ulez scrappage scheme in the past week.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I was able to announce a policy where every single Londoner is now eligible to apply. I spoke to TfL this morning. They turn around these (applications) within a matter of days.

“In the last week there have been - as we predicted - more than 15,000 applications. I think 14,000 vehicles have already been scrapped. I’d encourage your viewers, check whether your vehicle is compliant. It probably is. If it’s not, apply for support.”

Mapped: the expanded Ulez zone

The expanded Ulez zone and some of the key roads leading into it.

Clean air 'a right, not a privilege'

Sadiq Khan said clean air is “a right, not a privilege”.

The Mayor of London told BBC Breakfast: “We now have a really effective policy to reduce air pollution. It’s shown to be effective in central London and inner London, but I think clean air is a right not a privilege.

“What about outer London? Why shouldn’t they breathe clean air? Why should they carry on dying prematurely in numbers that could be reversed?”

Mayor rules of pay-per-mile scheme for motorists

Sadiq Khan said a pay-per-mile scheme for motorists will not be introduced in London while he is mayor.

He told Times Radio: “I am ruling out a pay-per-mile scheme whilst I am mayor, it’s not on the agenda, it’s not on the table.

“But it’s no secret that the Government, transport officials in London and around the country, have been looking at for some time, in relation to a smarter, streamlined service for a variety of reasons, not least because the Government are worried about fuel revenues drying up over the course of the next few years.

“In fact, Boris Johnson, when he was the mayor of London - remember him? - in his transport strategy there was talk about a pay-per-mile scheme. When Rishi Sunak was chancellor he asked his Treasury officials to look into these schemes. There’s no secrecy around this.”

Ulez not anti-car, insists Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has insisted expansion of the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) is “not anti-car”.

He told Times Radio: “The policy to clean the air in London is not anti-car or anti-motorist. The good news is actually nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day are already compliant.

“So there is no additional fee for you to pay, no restrictions on you, yet you benefit from the clean air. But I accept there are a small number of cars that will be affected, they are non-compliant cars.

“They themselves, the drivers, breathe in pollutants, and that’s why I’ve announced that every single driver in London of a car or motorbike, every small business with a van, every charity with a minibus, will receive financial support (for scrapping non-compliant vehicles).”

Transport Secretary 'would stop Ulez expansion'

The Transport Secretary said he would stop the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) if he had the power to do so.

Speaking on GB News, Mark Harper said: “I don’t have the power to stop it coming into force. That’s a decision for the Mayor of London backed by the Labour leader. I think he should think again.

“He says this has to do with air quality, his own impact assessment says this will only have a minor to negligible effect on air pollution. It’s not about air pollution, it’s about a money-raising exercise and this is absolutely not the time to be putting all those costs on hard-pressed and hard-working Londoners and those in the area outside London.”

Asked if he would stop the expansion if he had the power, Mr Harper said: “Yes, I don’t have the power, though. We’ve looked at this really carefully. Despite what some people say, including on your channel, I don’t have the legal power to block it.

“That’s a decision for the Mayor of London, and it’s not too late for him to think again.”