UL gets national attention after Twitter talks over who has the cheapest game day drinks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Several things make a Louisiana game day experience unique: the Cajuns making plays, Cajun Nation cheering on the team and the fact that beer won’t break the bank.

Earlier this week on Twitter, the Tulane Green Wave looked to sell season tickets by saying they offer the cheapest beer in college football at $3 a can; the Ragin’ Cajuns said not so fast and countered with their own graphic saying they have the actual cheapest beer in college football, with their $2 natural light promotion. This thread of tweets took on a life of its own. Even BYU got in on the fun and games by saying they offer the coldest chocolate milk in college football.

The tweets made their way into the national spotlight on Friday morning, as college football senior writer for ESPN Pete Thamel shared the playful posts. The promotion was even featured during a segment on the Pat McAfee show.

McAfee went on to say “Yesterday, we learned that Tennessee is charging 13 bucks a beer, which is the most expensive in all of college football. And Louisiana-Lafayette comes out and says, two bucks, come get us. Can natty like cans, might be cold, might be warm. Whatever the case, it’s two bucks. You do what you got to do. That’s got to be the cheapest drink in any stadium arena anywhere at this standpoint, is it?”

The posts were seen by people across the country, especially right here in Acadiana. Lucas Favaloro is a UL Lafayette student and a manager at Marley’s Sports Bar in Downtown Lafayette. He shared his thoughts about the series of trending posts saying “I mean, we’re south Louisiana. We know how to party and how to have a good time. So it’s just allowing other people to see it and see how we act, and how we party.”

In a statement to News 10 Sports regarding the posts, UL Athletics went on to say:

“That level of national recognition is tremendous – the summer months are important for content to keep fans interested, and when big names in the industry take notice to this extent, that’s a huge win. There’s been a whole trend on Twitter created as a result, with dozens of accounts copying the message with their own twist. It’s a real testament to our talented creative team and their ability to think on the fly. The tweet itself has millions of views in the past two days, which is incredible exposure for us. Most responses are other fans begging their schools to do the same – it would not be a surprise to see other schools lower beer prices this fall as a result. $2 Natural Light has been a thing at every game for a few years now, and the reception has been positive. Affordable concessions of any kind are a great way to enhance the game day experience and we have great partners at Sodexo that allow us to offer options like this.”

