UL confirms softball coach Gerry Glasco heading to Texas Tech

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — University of Louisiana Athletics Director Bryan Maggard has confirmed that Gerry Glasco has resigned as UL’s head softball coach to accept the same position at Texas Tech University.

In a news release Thursday, Maggard said a national search for the fifth head coach in the program’s history is currently underway. Assistant coach and Louisiana alumna Shellie Landry will serve as acting director of the softball program.

“I want to personally thank Gerry Glasco for his leadership during the past seven years as he and his staff maintained a winning culture within our Softball program,” Maggard said. “We wish Gerry and his wife, Vickie, the very best with their future endeavors at Texas Tech University.”

Glasco, who posted a 300-88 record in seven years at the helm of the Louisiana program and is ranked fifth among active Division I coaches in winning percentage (.773), guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to five consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles (2019, 2021-24) and four SBC Tournament championships (2019, 2021-23) in his tenure.

Louisiana (45-19, 22-2 Sun Belt) earned its 31st overall finish in the final national rankings – and 16th in the past 17 seasons – following its 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance which was highlighted by a national seed (No. 13) and host site at Lamson Park.

During the 2024 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns reached the 40-win mark for the 25th consecutive completed season by closing out the regular season winning 31 of the final 35 games.

Glasco will replace Craig Snider as head softball coach at Texas Tech. Snider, who resigned after the season to accept the job as hitting coach at the University of Tennessee, led the Red Raiders for two seasons, compiling a 60-43 record in that time. Texas Tech went 29-21 this season and was among the first four out of the NCAA tournament. Snider had signed the second-ranked 2024 recruiting class in the country according to Extra Inning Softball.

