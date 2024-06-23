UK's Walker, Brown drawing preseason acclaim

With college football teams across the country back on campus for summer workouts, the preseason accolades have started rolling in.

Kentucky, Louisville and Western Louisville players have begun drawing hype ahead of the 2024 campaign, especially following the release of expert Phil Steele’s College Football Preview magazine.

For UK, defensive lineman Deone Walker and kick returner Barion Brown were named to Steele’s All-America Second Team, highlighting nine total Wildcats recognized on All-Southeastern Conference squads.

Walker, a 6-foot-6, 348-pounder, recorded team-high marks in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (7.5) as a sophomore in 2023, while Brown, a 6-1, 181-pound junior, led the country with three kickoffs returned for touchdowns. The pair, along with 6-1, 183-pound junior cornerback Maxwell Hairston, represented Kentucky on the All-SEC First Team.

UK’s other all-conference honorees included junior wide receiver Dane Key (second team), senior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (second team), senior offensive lineman Eli Cox (third team), senior linebacker D’Eryk Jackson (third team), senior offensive lineman Marques Cox (fourth team) and senior defensive end J.J. Weaver (fourth team).

As a team, the Cats were ranked 39th overall and are expected to finish 10th in the new, 16-team SEC, after consecutive 7-6 seasons.

Louisville, coming off a 10-4 effort in coach Jeff Brohm’s first year, are expected to finish at No. 32 and fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Defensive end Ashton Gillotte was picked as a First-Team All-American, with wide receiver Caullin Lacy landing on the fourth team.

Gillote tallied 45 tackles, 12.5 stops for loss, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Cardinals last year, while Lacy recorded 91 reception for 1,316 yards and seven TDs. The two, and offensive guard Michael Gonzales, were tabbed as All-SEC First-Team members.

Other Louisville all-league selections included cornerback Quincy Riley (second team), safety Devin Neal (third team) and linebacker T.J. Quinn (third team).

Twelve WKU players were recognized on the All-Conference USA Team, led by four first-team picks: Wide receiver Dalvin Smith, offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler and cornerback Anthony Johnson Jr.

The Hilltoppers’ other selections were quarterback TJ Finley (second team), running back Elijah Young (second team), offensive lineman Marshall Jackson (third team) and tight end River Helms (fourth team).