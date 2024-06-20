UK's recruiting efforts paying off this month

The Kentucky football coaching staff hit the ground running in June, landing commitments from a trio of three-star prospects over the last few weeks that will bolster the Wildcats’ 2025 recruiting class.

The additions of two-way athlete Ja’kayden Ferguson, cornerback Andrew Purcell and offensive tackle Darrin Strey give the Cats nine commitments for their class, with more expected in the following weeks.

The latest pledge came from Purcell, a 5-foot-9, 185-pounder from Enterprise, Alabama, who committed on Monday. He’s considered the country’s 22nd-ranked athlete and the 26th-best prospect in Alabama by the 247Sports composite.

After visiting Lexington this past weekend, Purcell didn’t need much convincing.

“I like everything about Kentucky,” Purcell told On3. “The culture, the people and the coaching staff — those were big reasons why I committed to Kentucky.”

The standout defensive back also had offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee, among others. Last fall, he led Alabama’s Class 7A with seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, along with 25 tackles to earn first-team all-state honors.

Ferguson, a 6-3, 175-pounder from Missouri City, Texas, committed on Sunday. Ferguson, ranked as the nation’s 23rd-best athlete and the 69th player in Texas, also visited Lexington over the weekend.

“I think I’ll be in the slot and then be able to move to the outside (as a wide receiver),” the Houston-area product told Rivals after his commitment. “On defense, it should be the outside cornerback. The big focus will be wide receiver, but once I get that down, I can move to playing cornerback as well.”

Ferguson held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and others.

Strey, a 6-7, 300-pounder from Paw Paw, Michigan, was the first domino to fall. He committed to the Cats on June 9 following an official visit.

Strey, ranked eighth in the state and 41st overall at his position, picked UK over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others. As a junior, he was credited with 96 pancakes, along with 64 tackles and 12 stops for loss on defense.

“Massive prospect who engulfs defenders, especially his high school competition,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said of Strey. “Has worked diligently to improve foot speed and quickness.

“Classic mauler likely headed for right tackle. Coach’s kid who has intangibles and work ethic. That makes for a good projection as he may need time to develop but is prepared to take the necessary steps in that development.”

UK’s incoming group for 2025 is ranked as the 40th-best class in the country and 13th in the new 16-team Southeastern Conference.

The Cats will wrap up their final round of official visits this week.