UK's Metro Bank to lay off 20% of workforce

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London

(Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank on Thursday announced plans to lay off 20% of its headcount as part of its cost-cutting drive to save up to 50 million pounds ($63.51 million) a year.

Metro, which earlier this week received shareholder approval for a refinancing and recapitalisation plan, said the cost reduction plan is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The lender expects to take a one-off restructuring charge of between 10 million pounds and 15 million pounds in 2023.

Separately, it announced that three board members would step down at the end of the year, leaving the board with five non-executive and two executive directors.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)