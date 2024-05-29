Ukrainians win gold at European Shooting Championships

Daria Dudka and Serhii Kulish on the gold medal winners’ podium. Photo: European Shooting Confederation

Ukraine's Daria Dudka and Serhii Kulish have triumphed at the European Shooting Championships (small arms) in three positions in mixed pairs.

Source: Ukraine's National Olympic Committee

Details: In the final, the Ukrainians faced off against the Norwegian team and won a tense match with a score of 17-15.

This is Ukraine's second medal of the tournament: Kulish won silver in the men’s category yesterday. He has already qualified for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The Ukrainian national team has 32 members in two age categories – adults and juniors.

Support UP or become our patron!