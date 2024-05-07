Ukrainian swimmer breaks Ukrainian 200m freestyle record at 2024 Ukrainian Championship

Illia Linnyk. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian swimmer Ilia Linnyk has set a new Ukrainian record for the 200m freestyle in the Olympic pool at the 2024 Ukrainian Championship, which is being held in Kyiv. He covered the distance in 1:48.13 minutes and broke the national record, held for 16 years, by 0.05 seconds.

Source: Suspilne Sports; Champion

The previous record was set at the 2008 Olympic Games by Serhii Advena (1:48.18 minutes).

Previously, 23-year-old Kyiv resident Linnyk's personal best in the 200m freestyle was set at a tournament in Luxembourg in April 2014. Then, the swimmer covered the distance in 1:48.63 minutes. At the national competition, Ilya improved his previous time by 0.5 seconds.

At the next competitions, Linnyk will try to qualify for the Olympics.

Background:

Ukraine finished seventh in the men's 4 x 50 freestyle relay at the World Short Course Swimming Championships. At the European Aquatics Championships, the Ukrainian men's 4 x 100m relay team took 6th place .

Ilia Linnyk was also part of the national team at both international competitions.

