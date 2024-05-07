Ukrainian Olympic Weightlifter Dead at 30 While Fighting on Frontlines of Russia-Ukraine War

Oleksandr Pielieshenko was a two-time European weightlifting champion and member of the country's 2016 Olympic team

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Oleksandr Pielieshenko, a two-time European weightlifting champion who represented Ukraine in the 2016 Olympics, is dead at age 30, according to reports, while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Pielieshenko “died in the war with the enemy” fighting on the frontlines in his native country, the Ukrainian Olympic Committee said on Monday, May 6, the Associated Press reported.

Viktor Slobodianiuk, the state coach of the Ukrainian weightlifting team, confirmed Pielieshenko’s death in a post on Facebook.

“Defending Ukraine from the invaders, Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine, two-time European champion and Olympic weightlifting participant Oleksandr Pielieshenko died heroically,” he wrote.

The athlete joined the armed forces at the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Olympic Committee said.

While competing in Rio at the Summer Games in 2016, Pielieshenko missed out on a bronze medal by five kilograms, per the AP.

Pielieshenko won gold at the European Championships in 2016 and 2017.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The wrestler’s career was marred by doping violations, including a suspension from 2013-2015. He committed a second violation in 2018, according to Reuters.

More than 400 Ukrainian athletes have died since the war began, according to the AP.

In his tribute to the fallen former wrestler, coach Slobodianiuk said the community is grieving Pielieshenko’s death.

“War takes the best of us,” he wrote. “This is a very heavy loss for the entire weightlifting community of Ukraine. “Heroes do not die.”



