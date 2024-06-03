Ukrainian national team lineup for Germany match: When and where to watch

Ukrainian national football team

The Ukrainian national football team, led by coach Serhiy Rebrov, prepares for the UEFA European Championship with a series of friendlies, starting with a match against Euro 2024 favorite Germany in Nuremberg.

The friendly match is scheduled for June 3, with kickoff at 9:45 p.m. Kyiv time.

The game will be streamed live on NV and broadcast on local Suspilne channels as well as the MEGOGO media service.

Here is the list of players called up by Rebrov for these friendly matches:

Goalkeepers:

Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)

Defenders:

Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton)

Illya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)

Serhiy Svatok (Dnipro-1)

Maksym Talovierov (LASK)

Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Polissya)

Midfielders:

Forwards:

УАФ

Notably absent from the lineup is Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, who is recovering from an injury. Also missing is Andriy Lunin, who recently won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Ukraine will play friendlies against Poland on June 7 and Moldova on June 11 before the start of Euro 2024,

