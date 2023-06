Jumpin' to worldwide recognition

(Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images for European Athletics)

At only 25, Yuliya Levchenko has soared in the world of high jumping, earning medals for her efforts along way that include the 2017 European Under-23 champion nod. Off the track, Levchenko has been turning heads as well, with her stunning looks and bright personality working in perfection combination. As the Ukrainian talent looks to 2024 for gold, here’s a look back of some of the best images of Levchenko…

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

(ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

(KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

(DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

(JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

(JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

(Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for IAAF)

Yuliya Levchenko

Yuliya Levchenko

(ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

(Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Yuliya Levchenko

Story originally appeared on List Wire