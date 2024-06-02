Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin celebrates second Champions League win with Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Andriy Lunin won the Champions League for the second time, becoming the first Ukrainian to win Europe's top football competition twice.

Despite spending the final match on the substitutes' bench, Lunin started in all six playoff games leading up to the decisive match against Borussia Dortmund in London on June 1.

Real Madrid claimed its record-extending 15th Champions League title with a 2-0 win against the German club, thanks to late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior.

Lunin took several photos with the European Cup trophy on the pitch, in the locker room, and on the plane back to Madrid with his wife, Anastasia.

