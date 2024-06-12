Ukrainian football club withdraws from First League due to mobilization law

Druzhba reached Ukrainian First League at the end of the season

Druzhba football club will not play in the First League, where it was promoted last season, said to team's director Ihor Dehtyarenko blaming new mobilization law, as the players do not have reservations, Tribuna.com reported on June 12.



Ukrainian football club Druzhba announced that they will cease operations for a year due to difficulties caused by the ongoing war and mobilization.

The club's president, Ihor Dehtyarenko, explained that they are unable to provide draft reservations for their players amidst the possibility of being stopped and drafted into the army at any time.

He expressed frustration with the lack of support from the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and highlighted challenges faced by football players.

While Druzhba will not disband entirely, they will take a break from competitions. Dehtyarenko stated that the club is hoping to retain a place in the lower league, and players are encouraged to look for opportunities in other teams.

On thier part, UAF stated that they are unable to intervene in the mobilization processes in the country.



