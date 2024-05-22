Ukrainian director wins Sports Emmy for series about Shakhtar FC

Stock photo: Getty Images

The Football Must Go On documentary series, directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Volodymyr Mula and British filmmaker Alex Gale for Paramount+, has won a Sports Emmy Award.

Source: Sports Emmy Award

This award is the television equivalent of the Oscars and is presented for the best American sports television project. It falls under the Emmy Awards, America's highest television honour.

The #SportsEmmys Award for Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized goes to Football Must Go On (@paramountplus). pic.twitter.com/9oUsTH7RX0 — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) May 22, 2024

The Football Must Go On series portrays the physical and psychological state of Ukrainian footballers from Shakhtar Donetsk FC during their participation in the Champions League amidst the war that is ravaging their country.

Quote: "In reality, this is a huge victory for Ukraine because no one, not even top American producers who have very powerful projects in such a tough category, like the Formula 1 series, believed that we would win," Mula said in an exclusive interview to Champion media.

"And it was a really pleasant surprise that a project about Ukraine, during such a difficult time for the country, won. In these challenging times, we were supported. I congratulate all Ukrainians, I congratulate our guys on the battlefield. This is a very cool story that not only motivates but also shows that Ukraine is not forgotten, that Ukraine is remembered, and support for Ukraine in the world exists on all fronts," the director added.

In the Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized category, Mula's work surpassed Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix's Quarterback, Apple TV's Monster Factory, and HBO Max's Hard Knocks.

Volodymyr Mula has also directed sports films Football Nation and UKE (The Story of 10 Ukrainians who won the Stanley Cup).

