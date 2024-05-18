Ukrainian boxer Usyk has defeated his opponent Fury and become undisputed world champion – video

WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belt holder Oleksandr Usyk (22-0-0, 14 KOs) has defeated WBC champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 14 KOs) in a unification fight for the title of undisputed world champion.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The boxers went the whole distance of the fight, and the judges awarded the victory to the Ukrainian by a split decision – 115:112, 113:114, 114:113.

The boxers played the first round quite cautiously, Fury, in his own style, tried to show off, but missed a powerful left hook from the Ukrainian.

Usyk started the second three minutes with a powerful one-two combo. Towards the end of the round, the Ukrainian stepped up his game and launched a good attack, but he missed an opponent's uppercut in response.

Later on, the Ukrainian tried to break the distance, looking for a chance to attack, while Fury worked with a jab and threw sharp punches. In general, the fight was controlled by the Briton. Usyk could not adapt to his opponent.

The 5th round began with the Ukrainian's attacks, but the Briton continued to defend himself skilfully and use his jab. Whenever Usyk managed to break the distance, Fury clinched.

In the first six rounds, Usyk scored one round, two at best.

Tyson Fury stuns Oleksandr Usyk in Round 6 🥊 #FuryUsyk pic.twitter.com/o0t0yo2lXt — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 18, 2024

In the next three minutes, the Ukrainian was more active, and in the 8th round, he landed a powerful left hook that left the British fighter's face bleeding. This round, as it turned out later, was a turning point. At the end of the 9th round, Usyk went into an outright fistfight, and a few seconds before the bell, the Briton was knocked down.

This raises questions for the referee, who started counting when Fury didn't take a knee, effectively saving the Briton from a possible knockout.

The championship rounds were controlled by Usyk, who skilfully proved his superiority.

TYSON FURY NE SAIT PLUS OÙ IL SE TROUVE !!! 🤯🤯🤯#FuryUsyk https://t.co/70G0ajSQG2 — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) May 18, 2024

Go ringside for the moment Usyk DROPPED Fury 😱@Usykaa | #FuryUsyk pic.twitter.com/lhyZ5x3UpX — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 19, 2024

Therefore, the Ukrainian boxer has become the first-ever holder of all four heavyweight belts.

Background: Previously, Usyk held all the belts in the first heavyweight division.

