Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a Ukrainian athlete, has won gold at a stage of the Diamond League in Stockholm.

Mahuchikh triumphed in high jumping, achieving the result of 2 metres from the second attempt. At this height Mahuchikh was competing against Australia's Nicola Olyslagers who missed the mark of 1.97 m so the performance on a two-metre height proved to be decisive. Olyslagers allowed three mistakes so she couldn't make it to the top three. The second place was won by a German athlete Imke Onnen (1.94 m).

Another Ukrainian Iryna Herashchenko won a bronze medal with the same result of 1.94 m. Earlier, we reported about her silver medal earned during the Diamond League stage in Doha, Qatar.

Yulia Levchenko also participated in the competition but she finished her performance at 1.86 m.

Diamond League. Stockholm. High jumping – women

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) - 2,00 Imke Onnen (Germany) - 1,94 Iryna Herashchenko (Ukraine) - 1,94 Nikola Olyslagers (Australia) - 1,94 Eleanor Patterson (Australia) - 1,90 Mirela Demireva (Bulgaria) - 1,90 Lia Apostolovski (Slovenia) - 1,86 Maja Nilsson (Sweden) - 1,86 Yulia Levchenko (Ukraine) - 1,82

It should be mentioned that it is the first time in the season series in high jumping when three female Ukrainian athletes performed at once.

