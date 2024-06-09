Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh become European champion in high jump

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won gold in the high jump for the second time in a row at the European Athletics Championships.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Maguchikh started with a height of 1.90m and gradually took 1.95m, 1.97m, 1.99m and on the second attemptб took 2.01m. She was ahead of Serbian Angelina Topić (1.97m) in the fight for the victory.

This is Yaroslava’s second victory at the continental championships. She first won the European Athletics Championships in 2022.

Another Ukrainian, Iryna Herashchenko, won bronze with a height of 1.95m. It took Iryna three attempts to clear the height of 1.97m.

European Championships

Women's high jump

Final, 9 June

Yaroslava Maguchikh (Ukraine) – 2.01 Angelina Topić (Serbia) – 1.97 m Iryna Gerashchenko (Ukraine) – 1.95 m

The European Athletics Championships will last until 12 June.

