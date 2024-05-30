Ukraine's Stefani stars in IOC breakdancing series

Anna Stefani Ponomarenko

Ukrainian b-girl Stefani stars in the new series 'Breaking Life: Road to Paris 2024' about athletes trying to qualify for this summer's Olympic Games.

The series was released by the International Olympic Committee.

In the series, Kharkiv's Anna Stefani Ponomarkenko shares her process of qualifying for Paris 2024.



Ukrainian breakdancers are forced to train - usually independently - in foreign countries due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

This only adds to Stefani's motivation:

"Soldiers write to me and say that I inspire them," she said.

"I want to win gold because it's more than just a medal."

Stefani spoke about how she continued to train while pregnant. She trained into her seventh month of pregnancy before returning to competition two months after the birth of her daughter Milana.

"I wanted to surprise everyone, and it worked out - I took fifth place at the competition in Japan".



Anna with her daugter instagram.com/bgirlstefani

You can watch this and other episodes of the series on the official website of the International Olympic Committee.



Ukraine's Olympic breaking team is still trying to qualify for Paris 2024.

At a recent qualifying tournament in Shanghai, Stefani and Kateryna Kate Pavlenko finished 9th and 10th, while b-boys Oleksandr Lussy Sky Hatyn-Lozinsky and Oleh Kuzya Kuznetsov finished 13th and 14th.

The dancers will need to book their ticket to Paris 2024 at the last-chance qualifying event in Budapest, where the girls must secure a Top 10 finish, while the boys must finish in the Top 8.



