Ukraine's Olympic football team defeats Panama

The Ukrainian Olympic football team confidently defeated Panama in the third round of the Maurice Revello Tournament.

The match ended with a score of 2:0.

Details: Ukraine's Nazar Voloshyn could have opened the score in the very first minute but hit the post. Ukraine continued to control the course of the match, and the game advantage led to goals in the middle of the second half.

First, Voloshyn hit the Panamanian goal on the second attempt in the 62nd minute, and then Yehor Yarmoliuk took advantage of the mistake allowed by the opponents’ goalkeeper and doubled the advantage.

As the full-time was approaching, the Panamanians could have closed the gap, when Reynoel Perdomo almost scored in a one-on-one with Ukraine's goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret, but Maksym Braharu performed a tackle, preventing the Panamanian from scoring.

Background:

In the first round, the Ukrainians defeated Indonesia’s U-20 team, and in the second, Italy's U-21. Therefore, the Yellow Blues enjoy a three-game win streak with a total score of 9:0.

In the final match of the group stage, Ruslan Rotan's team will play against Japan's U-19 squad. The match will start on Monday, 10 June, 15:30 (Kyiv time).

After three games, the Ukrainian Olympic team leads Group B by six points. If Rotan’s men hold their first place, the team will advance to the tournament’s final, where it will play against the winner of quintet A.

