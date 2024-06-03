Ukraine's national team wins third stage in artistic swimming World Cup

Ukraine's national artistic swimming team. Photo: Ukrainian synchronized swimming on Facebook

Ukraine's national artistic swimming team has claimed gold in the acrobatic group at the World Cup's third stage in Markham, Canada.

Source: the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The winners included Ivanna Burba, Ameliia Volynska, Oleksandra Horetska, Mariia Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulyk, Yelyzaveta Lymar, Anhelina Ovchynnikova and Valeriia Tyshchenko. The judges gave their performance a score of 244.4834.

Burba, Volynska, Zdorovtsova, Kulyk, and Lymar made their competitive debuts at this level.

