Ukraine's national team wins third stage in artistic swimming World Cup
Ukraine's national artistic swimming team has claimed gold in the acrobatic group at the World Cup's third stage in Markham, Canada.
Source: the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The winners included Ivanna Burba, Ameliia Volynska, Oleksandra Horetska, Mariia Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulyk, Yelyzaveta Lymar, Anhelina Ovchynnikova and Valeriia Tyshchenko. The judges gave their performance a score of 244.4834.
Burba, Volynska, Zdorovtsova, Kulyk, and Lymar made their competitive debuts at this level.
Support UP or become our patron!