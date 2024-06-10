Ukraine's national team needs a plan for attack ahead of EURO 2024 - legendary national team coach Markevich

Ukraine's national football team must improve its attack strategy, former national team and current Karpaty Lviv coach Myron Markevich said after Ukraine's 0-0 draw with Germany and 3-1 loss to Poland in EURO 2024 warm-ups, Sports.ua reported

Playing on attack will be important in EURO 2024's early matches, Markevich said.

"There is no certainty with tactical formations, first of all, when it concerns attack,” the famous coach highlighted.

“Some specific features may appear already after the last warm-up match - (tonight's game) with the Moldovan team. Defense tactics can be relevant in the group stage's final match - against the Belgians, but in the early matches - against the Romanians and Slovaks, Ukraine must win - and to ensure our victory, a clear plan is required.”

The left defender position is an area of concern for the national team, Markevich noted.

"I hope that there will be no injuries in the friendly with Moldova, and that Vitaly Mykolenko will have time to get back in shape.”

“Only the left back position is questionable - as, in my opinion, Oleksandr Zinchenko is more important in the middle of the field."

EURO 2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Ukraine’s national team will play against Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium in the group stage.

