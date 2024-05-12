Ukraine's Lomachenko knocks out Australian Cambosos and becomes world champion in tough fight

Vasyl Lomachenko

A bout featuring former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko and ex-undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos was held in Australia on May 12.

From the opening rounds, the fighters acted cautiously, avoiding errors. However, in the second three minutes, Vasyl Lomachenko launched a powerful attack that left George Kambosos barely standing.

In the third round, the Australian and Ukrainian exchanged punches so vigorously that not even the bell could stop them. The referee had to intervene.

In the following round, Lomachenko cornered his opponent against the ropes, but couldn’t finish him off.

Midway through the fight, Kambosos became slightly more aggressive, yet he failed to land any precise shots, even though he trapped Lomachenko against the ropes. Vasyl was superior in speed, reaction, and strength.

After the seventh round, Kambosos’s face was bloodied and several bruises were already visible.

Toward the end of the fight, George Kambosos attempted to engage Vasyl Lomachenko in a brawl, but Lomachenko defended himself effectively, not falling for any maneuvers.

In the 11th round, Lomachenko landed several blows to Kambosos's body, resulting in a knockdown. Kambosos got up, but was knocked down again after the next assault. The referee then halted the fight as Kambosos's corner threw in the white towel.

Consequently, Lomachenko claimed the IBF lightweight world championship, winning by TKO in the 11th round.

