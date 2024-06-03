Ukraine's goals for EURO 2024, friendly against Germany - head coach Rebrov

Ukraine's national team head coach Serhiy Rebrov

Ukraine's national football team head coach, Serhiy Rebrov, shared his thoughts ahead of the team's friendly match against Germany.

"Germany has a new head coach. In my opinion, the team has become more disciplined and boasts strong players both in defense and attack,” he told the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

“Compared to our last match, Germany has improved and is delivering results.”

“Unfortunately, they won't be able to use players from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. However, Germany has a deep pool of talent for every position,” he said.

Rebrov also spoke about Ukraine's goals for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 championship.

"We are very excited to represent Ukraine in such a prestigious tournament. Everyone will see our flag at the EUROs.”

“Ukraine aims to join the European family, so it’s important to be here with the best teams on the continent.”

“We need to focus on each game. We have a good balance between young and experienced players.”

“Our first game at the EUROs is against Romania, and we must concentrate on preparing for it,' Rebrov said.

