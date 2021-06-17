Ukraine vs North Macedonia LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today

Ukraine’s players warm up (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Ukraine take on North Macedonia in Euro 2020’s Group C this afternoon.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side mounted a terrific comeback in their opening game against the Netherlands, battling back from a two-goal deficit, only to have their hearts broken with minutes to spare as Denzel Dumfries scored a late winner. The 3-2 loss will be a bitter pill to swallow, however, their hopes are far from over in what is one of the tournament’s weaker groups.

It does remain an uphill battle for both sides, though, after Austria claimed all three points against North Macedonia. It was the latter’s first-ever match at a major tournament, with national icon Goran Pandev rolling back the years to equalise, only for a late Austrian double to extinguish those hopes.

Nevertheless, the winner tonight still stands a great chance of advancing to the knockout stages, and Ukraine will be favourites to do so, having won the last two meetings between the nations in 2014 and 2015 without conceding a goal.

Follow all the action from Ukraine vs North Macedonia live below: