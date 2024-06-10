Ukraine vs Moldova: What to know ahead of Ukraine's final EURO 2024 warm-up

Ukraine's national team before the match with Poland on June 7

The Ukrainian national football team will face Moldova on June 11 in its final tune-up ahead of EURO 2024 in Germany later this month.

Serhiy Rebrov's team has one final tune-up ahead of an exciting EURO 2024 where they believe they have a good chance of qualifying for the knockout round.

Ukraine will face Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium in the group stage.

Game time is tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. EET in Chișinău.

Read also: Ukraine qualifies for EURO 2024! Who will they face?

Several Ukrainian stars, including Okean Elzy frontman Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, helped the Ukrainian team announce its EURO 2024 squad in a creative video.

Read also: Ukraine's goals for EURO 2024, friendly against Germany - head coach Rebrov

Match history

Moldova has never beaten Ukraine, with Ukraine winning three of the five matches and drawing the other two.

2014: Ukraine 1-0 Moldova (Friendly)

2013: Ukraine 2-1 Moldova (World Cup 2014 Qualifier)

2012: Moldova 0-0 Ukraine (World Cup 2014 Qualifier)

1997: Ukraine 1-0 Moldova (Friendly)

1996: Moldova 2-2 Ukraine (Friendly)

Read also: UEFA President fears Ukrainian or Israeli participation at EURO 2024 is a security risk

Ukraine favored to win

Bookmakers favor the Ukrainian team. The odds are 1.46 for a Ukraine win, 4.55 for a draw, and 6.40 for a Moldovan victory.

This will be the third and final friendly for Ukraine ahead of EURO 2024. Previously, the team drew with Germany 0-0 and lost to Poland 3-1.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine