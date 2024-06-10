Ukraine vs Moldova: What to know ahead of Ukraine's final EURO 2024 warm-up
The Ukrainian national football team will face Moldova on June 11 in its final tune-up ahead of EURO 2024 in Germany later this month.
Serhiy Rebrov's team has one final tune-up ahead of an exciting EURO 2024 where they believe they have a good chance of qualifying for the knockout round.
Ukraine will face Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium in the group stage.
Game time is tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. EET in Chișinău.
Several Ukrainian stars, including Okean Elzy frontman Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, helped the Ukrainian team announce its EURO 2024 squad in a creative video.
Match history
Moldova has never beaten Ukraine, with Ukraine winning three of the five matches and drawing the other two.
2014: Ukraine 1-0 Moldova (Friendly)
2013: Ukraine 2-1 Moldova (World Cup 2014 Qualifier)
2012: Moldova 0-0 Ukraine (World Cup 2014 Qualifier)
1997: Ukraine 1-0 Moldova (Friendly)
1996: Moldova 2-2 Ukraine (Friendly)
Ukraine favored to win
Bookmakers favor the Ukrainian team. The odds are 1.46 for a Ukraine win, 4.55 for a draw, and 6.40 for a Moldovan victory.
This will be the third and final friendly for Ukraine ahead of EURO 2024. Previously, the team drew with Germany 0-0 and lost to Poland 3-1.
