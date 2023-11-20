Ukraine vs Italy live stream: How can I watch crunch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

Ukraine and Italy are set for what promises to be a pulsating battle for Euro 2024 qualification tonight.

While defending champions Italy are currently in pole position to follow England out of Group C and into next summer’s tournament in Germany, no one will be resting on their laurels ahead of the key game in Leverkusen.

A spirited Ukraine side will not be easy to overcome and Italy’s poor record when it comes to qualifying for major tournaments in recent years cannot be ignored.

Though they need just a point to progress, Ukraine have quality and a win for them would hardly be a shock.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Ukraine vs Italy

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 2. Coverage will start at 7:35pm GMT ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Viaplay subscribers can also watch the match live online via the website and app.