Ukraine vs England LIVE: Euro 2024 qualifying goals and latest updates after Zinchenko scores opener

England are taking on Ukraine in Poland tonight as qualifying for Euro 2024 continues with a meeting at the Tarczynski Arena between the top two sides in Group C.

Gareth Southgate’s side already have four wins from four games on the board and sit atop Group C, and victory here over second-placed Ukraine would almost guarantee qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer. This is England’s only competitive match of the September international break, with a friendly against Scotland to come next week.

Ukraine are having to stage the fixture in the Polish city of Wroclaw due to the ongoing war at home following Russia’s invasion of the country. They are in a tussle with European champions Italy to take the group’s second automatic qualification spot. Ukraine come into the game with six points from three games, while Italy – who take on North Macedonia later tonight – have three points from two fixtures so far.

Follow all the latest from Ukraine vs England below.

Ukraine vs England

England lead Group C with Ukraine and Italy giving chase

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is one of a kind, says England manager Gareth Southgate

Lineups: Saka and Maddison start for Three Lions

GOAL! Zinchenko finishes flowing move to score opener (1-0, 25’)

Ukraine 1 - 1 England

17:37 , Chris Wilson

35mins: Maddison is almost through in goal after Henderson intercepts a loose ball, but he miscontrols the pass from Bellingham. He’d got in between the two centre-backs there.

17:35 , Chris Wilson

34mins: James Maddison is yellow carded for a late challenge on Zabarnyi, after England felt like they should have received a couple of free-kicks.

17:34 , Chris Wilson

32 mins: An England throw-in near Ukraine’s box ends up back at the feet of Jordan Pickford, which is perhaps an illustration of how this game is going for England.

17:32 , Chris Wilson

31mins: England continue to press without creating anything clear-cut. Maddison is dropping into midfield more, trying to create something.

17:30 , Chris Wilson

27mins: The goal seems to have woken England up a bit. Kane almost has a shooting opportunity from inside the box, before Bellingham and Henderson combine and the former Liverpool captain sends a shot over the bar from outside the box.

Goal! Ukraine 1-0 England (Zinchenko, 25)

17:28 , Chris Wilson

26mins: And Ukraine are ahead! The move began in their own half, with Konoplia overlapping Tsygankov and the full-back cutting it back for Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Arsenal man makes no mistake, and it’s a huge moment for Ukraine.

17:25 , Chris Wilson

24 mins: Ukraine are knocking it around nicely now, stringing a few passes together on the edge of the England box before a wasteful pass, but they have possession again quickly.

17:22 , Chris Wilson

20mins: Ukraine’s first venture into the box almost ends in a shooting chance for Mudryk, but Guehi does well to shepherd the ball away.

A laboured first 20 minutes for England.

17:18 , Chris Wilson

15mins: Maddison has been drifting between midfield and the left wing so far, occasionally dropping deep as England’s play has been somewhat static.

Rice is remaining the deepest midfielder, with Henderson and Bellingham drifting.

17:15 , Chris Wilson

13mins: A lovely one-two between Henderson and Bellingham on the edge of the box almost brings a shooting chance.

England are starting to probe more.

17:12 , Chris Wilson

10mins: Ukraine’s first period of sustained possession here, but it ends with Saka intercepting a pass.

Not much has happened so far, though England are looking far more threatening.

17:08 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: First foul of the game as Saka is take down by Mykolenko.

England are keeping possession well, with Ukraine barely having a meaningful touch so far.

Ukraine 0-0 England

17:04 , Chris Wilson

3 mins: England knock the ball about midfield before Bellingham almost finds Saka with a run into the box, but the Arsenal man can’t quite control it and it goes out for a goal kick.

England’s first threatening play.

Kick off! Ukraine 0-0 England

17:01 , Chris Wilson

We’re off in Poland, with England kicking off and holding some early possession.

Ukrainian national anthem

16:58 , Chris Wilson

An emotional moment for the fans and players, who are draped in Ukrainian flags, as the Ukrainian national anthem is greeted by raised flags and scarves.

Ukraine fans in full voice for their ‘home’ game

16:56 , Chris Wilson

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of fans in attendance are Ukrainian, with around 40,000 ‘home’ fans expected to attend despite the game being in Poland.

The teams have lined up, and we begin with England national anthem.

Ukraine face a nervous battle for qualification

16:52 , Chris Wilson

While Ukraine are currently sitting in second place in Group C on six points, they’ll be wary that Italy – winners of the last tournament – have only played two games so far in qualification (they currently have just three points).

Only the top two teams from each group qualify automatically, so Ukraine will be looking over their shoulders. Italy play Macedonia in Skopje at 7.45pm BST this evening.

Several players looking to make an impact

16:45 , Chris Wilson

A few players will be surprised to see themselves on the bench today, with Southgate opting for many of the players that he has trusted throughout his tenure.

Phil Foden has made an impressive start to the season after injury to Kevin de Bruyne, though is being kept out of the side due to the form of Saka and Bellingham.

Marcus Rashford has had a more mixed start to the season, but scored an impressive goal against Arsenal at the weekend, and his performances last season showed that he can be a useful player for England.

Levi Colwill will be keen to continue his impressive rise at the top level.

Levi Colwill: From grassroots to the brink of a Wembley England debut

Head-to-head

16:40 , Chris Wilson

England have a very good record against Ukraine, with their last loss coming in a World Cup qualifier in 2009.

The Three Lions recorded routine wins in the last two games between the sides, winning 4-0 en route to the Euro 2020 final.

In the last seven games, England have won four, drawn two and lost just one.

Kane looks to add to goalscoring record

16:35 , Chris Wilson

While Harry Kane will have to wait to break the Premier League goalscoring record, he’ll be looking to extend his record as England’s leading all-time goalscorer.

The captain has 58 goals in 84 international appearances, with 12 coming in major tournaments. He overtook Wayne Rooney last March with a goal in a 2-1 away win against Italy, the first game of this qualification stage.

England players expect nothing less than winning Euro 2024 according to Southgate

16:30 , Chris Wilson

England have had mixed tournament fortune since the 2018, with a disappointing quarter-final exit to France at least year’s World Cup following an agonising defeat to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020.

But Southgate says his player have belief that they will win Euro 2024.

“We’ve got evidence over a long period of time that we should have that belief. Of course, you’ve got to go and deliver it and a lot can happen in terms of availability of players and everything, but for us that has to be the longer-term aim”, he said.

“They have had a lot of success at club level and for a lot of them the missing piece is something with England which they know would be bigger than anything else they have achieved. The whole group are determined on that”.

Ukraine lineup

16:20 , Chris Wilson

Ukraine XI: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Matviyienko, Zabarnyi, Konoplia; Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Suadakov; Mudryk, Tsygankov, Yaremchuk

🇺🇦🗒️ OUR XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYprgxuRQj — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) September 9, 2023

Henderson another player causing controversy

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Fresh off the back of his transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Effitaq, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson gave an interview to The Athletic answering questions surrounding the move.

It was controversial for some, and Southgate was questioned on Henderson’s England future. He was quick to highlight that he doesn’t “pick the team based on external reaction”.

“He’s a very experienced professional. He is very mature at handling any situation, really.

“He’s trained really well this week, the whole group have. I’ve been really pleased with the approach to everything”.

Gareth Southgate won’t be swayed by ‘external reaction’ over Jordan Henderson

Maguire starts despite being overlooked at Manchester United

16:10 , Chris Wilson

One of the pre-match talking points was the fate of Harry Maguire in the national side, with the former Manchester United captain finding minutes hard to come by in the league.

However, he starts today after injuries ruled out John Stones and Tyrone Mings. He’ll be itching to impress, with Levi Colwill, Fikayo Tomori and Lewis Dunk all vie for a starting place alongside John Stones at Euro 2024.

Ahead of the game, Southgate said that Maguire has “looked good”.

“Of course he’s a very experienced player and he’s looked very good in training”, he added.

“He knows he has to keep playing well for us and I think over the next few weeks given what’s happening with their (United) squad with injuries he may well have a lot more minutes for them as well”.

England team news

16:05 , Chris Wilson

James Maddison will be one of the happiest players starting tonight, having been rewarded for a string of impressive starts for new club Tottenham Hotspur. The former Leicester man has two goals and two assists so far this term.

Ben Chilwell has benefitted from the injury to Luke Shaw despite Chelsea’s mixed form, while Marc Guehi will be delighted with an international start.

Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will have been two of the first names on the team sheet, and forward Eddie Nketiah will be desperate to get his first England cap.

16:00 , Chris Wilson

One player who will likely be relied on this evening is Jude Bellingham. The promising youngster made his own £100m move over summer, joining Real Madrid.

And he has certainly adapted quickly, scoring five goals in four games for LosBlancos, including a 95th-minute winner against Getafe at the weekend in what was his home debut.

Ahead of the game, Gareth Southgate called the midfielder a “one-of-a-kind” player.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is one of a kind, says Gareth Southgate

England lineup

15:52 , Chris Wilson

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Guehi, Chillwell; Henderson, Rice, Maddison, Bellingham; Kane, Saka

Kane admits it ‘hurt’ watching England peers win titles

15:50 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of his first England game since his high-profile move to Bayern Munich in the summer, Kane has told of how it ‘hurt’ to watch other English teams winning trophies as Tottenham were struggling.

“As a competitor, when the boys are playing the Champions League and I am just sitting at home watching it, I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a part of me that hurt”, said the England captain.

Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth around £100m, added that “it does motivate me to go on and try to push myself towards some of those trophies the guys have got”.

Harry Kane admits it ‘hurt’ watching England peers win titles while Tottenham toiled

“I felt like I had to be playing Champions League football and competing for titles each year. Bayern Munich definitely gives me that”.

How Group C is looking ahead of kick-off

15:45 , Chris Wilson

England currently lead Group C ahead of today’s hosts, winning each of their games and scoring 15 goals in the process.

Ukraine have six points from their three games, having beaten North Macedonia and Malta. They will play Italy – who currently sit third on three points – on 12 September in Milan.

England’s next qualifier will be against the Italians too, on 17 October at Wembley.

Southgate expects a partisan atmosphere in Poland

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Here’s Gareth Southgate speaking ahead of today’s match. Can the Three Lions go one step closer to Euro 2024 qualification?

Gareth Southgate expects a passionate and partisan atmosphere when the #ThreeLions play Ukraine in Wrocław later today… pic.twitter.com/G7MGOwWd0n — England (@England) September 9, 2023

Ukraine vs England prediction

15:35 , Chris Wilson

England have dominated Group C during this qualifying campaign and will once again get the better of Ukraine despite missing a few key players. An impressive victory will all but confirm their place at next summer’s Euros.

England 3-0 Ukraine

Predicted England line-up

15:30 , Chris Wilson

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

What is the England team news?

15:25 , Chris Wilson

England have a few notable absentees during this international break, with John Stones and Luke Shaw two usual starters who miss out through injury.

New Chelsea captain Reece James is also injured, as is former teammate and Manchester United summer signing Mason Mount. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was listed as a midfielder in the squad list, pulled out earlier this week, as did Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Gareth Southgate will still be expecting a positive result in Poland despite some being missing, with Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane having adapted especially well to their moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.

How to watch Ukraine vs England

15:20 , Chris Wilson

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 9 September at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland (6pm local time).

It will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK, with coverage starting at 4pm. It will also be available to stream on All 4.

Ukraine vs England

15:15 , Chris Wilson

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier which sees England playing Ukraine at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

The Ukrainian national team has been playing home games in Poland since Russia’s invasion began in early 2022, and this match is the return fixture of the match at Wembley in March.

England won that game 2-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, and will be hoping for a similar result today knowing that a win will all but guarantee qualification for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Ukraine vs England LIVE

Saturday 9 September 2023 00:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the action from England’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Ukraine.