Ukraine vs England live: Score and updates from Euro 2024 qualifier

Jude Bellingham leads England forward in the opening minutes of their match against Ukraine - Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Live on C4

05:46 PM BST

44 min: Ukraine 1 England 1

Good sweeper-keepering from Pickford to snuff out Mudryk shredding the offside trap from deep when a ball is knocked over the top.

05:41 PM BST

GOAL!!

Ukraine 1 England 1 (Walker) A debut goal for the right-back in his 77th appearance. After a VAR check the goal stands. Kane had dropped deep again and confounded me (and Tuchel) with his vision and pass, a clipped diagonal chip to pick out the marauding right-back who traps it on the volley, lets it bounce twice and then pumps it with his laces from about 3m out past Bushcan. Walker beams ... as well he might.

05:39 PM BST

37 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Kane wins a header in midfield and nods it straight to Bellingham. He looks up and plays the right weight of pass into Maddison who was making a diagonal run in from the left between the centre-backs. He needed a touch to set up a shot but was too heavy with it and the ball spins away. Needed velvet feet there but they momentarily turned to concrete.

05:36 PM BST

35 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Yellow card for Maddison who scissors Zabarnyi’s right leg after the Bournemouth defender diddled Kane with a dip of the shoulder to take the ball upfield.

05:34 PM BST

33 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Saka seems to be better now and has regained his stride. England throw high on the right and they work it all the way back to Pickford. Ukraine are flooding defence and midfield but England are too static.

05:33 PM BST

30 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Thomas Tuchel wouldn’t approve of Kane’s positioning. In the immortal words of Brian Clough [to John O’Hare?] “Gerrin the box. That’s what I pay you for.”

05:31 PM BST

28 min: Ukraine 1 England 0

Henderson has a couple of half-chances within 30 seconds, mistakenly trying to pass it off to Maddsion when he could have shot from 18 yards and then blazing over at the second bite of the cherry.

05:26 PM BST

GOAL!

Ukraine 1 England 0 (Zinchenko) It begins again with Sudakov driving diagonally through the centre circle to the right. He spots Tyshankov and pushes a pass up to him. The winger runs down the inside-right channel, drawing Guehi to him and then slips it outside to Konoplia on the overlap. The full-back takes it to the byline and cuts it back towards the penalty spot. Yaremchuk telescopes out a leg but can’t reach it but no matter as yellow shirts flood the box and Zinchenko meets it prefectly to calmly steer it past Pickford.

05:26 PM BST

25 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Couple of bright moments from Ukraine when Sudakov picks clever passes. England smother the attacks but he is cleverly brining Tsyhankov and Mudryk more into it now.

05:24 PM BST

23 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Stepanenko comes through Maddison with a lunge that looked worse as England’s No11 changed direction.

Sad to report, Arsenal fans. Saka is limping heavily.

05:23 PM BST

21 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Mykolenko gets forward for the first time. Saka tracks him closely and forces him back on to his right to cross. Consequently, hitting it with his swinger, the centre lacks pace but Maguire almost makes a Horlicks of it, swiping and slicing it back towards goal. Pickford clears up.

05:20 PM BST

19 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Guehi takes the ball forward 30m then slips it to Chilwell who doubles back and lays it off to Bellingham. The Real Madrid man looks up and sweeps a cross towards the penalty spot with his right but Zabarnyi beats Kane to it and glances it back to the keeper.

05:18 PM BST

17 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Too much congestion at the moment in the final third and Kane drifting too deep and wide. Bellingham’s acceleration looks like the best way of breaking the block so far.

05:17 PM BST

15 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Yaremchuk finally gets a touch but he can’t control Mykolenko’s hopeful pass.

05:16 PM BST

13 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Smart one-two between Bellingham and Henderson and Bellingham, he of the two touches, just gets squeezed out in the box moments after Saka stepped in off the right to line up a left-foot shot from the edge of the D. Stepanenko threw himself in its line to block with his thigh while doing the flying splits. He either does yoga or may well have to do a quick count up in his jockstrap.

05:13 PM BST

11 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Crunching tackle from Stepanenko on Maddison puts Ukraine on to the counter for the first time but England see out the danger through Chilwell’s diligent tracking.

05:11 PM BST

9 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Excellent from Maddison to hold off Konoplia and then open his body to clip a diagonal pass to the right and the byline for Saka. Henderson shows for support and gets the pass, knocking it on to Walker who makes the wrong decision and Ukraine escape.

Some traditions remain - Eddie Keogh/The FA via Getty Images

05:07 PM BST

7 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Mykolenko brings down Saka with a knee into the side of his thigh, classic dead leg move, after Saka controls the ball sweetly on the touchline, taped it up and was about to spin the Everton full-back.

05:05 PM BST

5 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Bellingham again showcases his talent, shimmying between Konoplia and Zinchenko down the left and prodding a ball into the box that almost reaches Kane. Ukraine batter it away.

05:04 PM BST

3 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

Nearly two minutes pass as England hog the ball and work it from side to side either side of halfway. Ukraine are very compact with five strung across midfield. Eventually Bellingham lengthens his stride to break the lines down the inside left and laces a pass into the box for Saka who has tacked in from the right but the Arsenal match can’t catch it before it crosses the whitewash.

05:02 PM BST

1 min: Ukraine 0 England 0

England kick off and roll it back to Maguire who is playing on the right of the centre-half partnership. Chilwell is pushed very high up the left as England spread out in a back three and draw Ukrainian boos for a spell of possession and probing. No Ukraine touch yet.

05:00 PM BST

National anthems have been sung

Pennants have been exchanged and the referee asks the keepers if they are ready after the obligatory huddle.

04:56 PM BST

Out come the teams

England in all red, Ukraine in yellow and blue, natch.

04:53 PM BST

Southgate on Maddison and Henderson

[Maddison] He is a slightly different profile of player and allows us to get an extra body into midfield. He has started the season exceptionally well, they all trained well in the week but he was outstanding and made us look differently to where we were at the beginning of the week.

He will drift, he is clearly a player who wants to be inside and you don’t want to restrict him too much in terms of his movement. Defensively he has to be structured but we want that fluidity in the team going forward.

[Henderson] He has looked no different to how he has always looked with us. His experience and leadership in a tough away venue is important to us. He understands the landscape [of the criticism for his move to Saudi Arabia] but is totally focused on England doing well.

04:50 PM BST

Lot of criticism not just for Maguire and Henderson

But for also playing Maddison on the left. That’s where he started in the home game against Ukraine and he played very well there, very fluid in his movement.

04:38 PM BST

Andriy Shevchenko on a far bigger issue

"This is more than a football game" 🗣️



Shevchenko thanks England for real friendship and continued support during the war in Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/lzz6cuKyhp — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 9, 2023

04:22 PM BST

Tonight's commentary team

Is the Bowermeister and Mr Homes Under the Hammer himself – no, not Martin Roberts, AKA ‘the house hedgehog’, t’other one:

04:18 PM BST

Today's match is at Stadion Wroclaw

Home ground of Slask Wroclaw, the team for whom, trivia fans, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson currently plies his trade. It seemed, during 2015-16, that he was going to go all the way.

04:09 PM BST

England's other goal machine

Bukayo Saka has scored four goals in the qualifying campaign so far - Eddie Keogh/The FA via Getty Images

04:02 PM BST

And now for those of you watching in black and white …

Ukraine Bushchan; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Tsyhankov, Sudakov. Mudryk; Yaremchuk.

Substitutes Trubin, Lunin, Mykhaylichenko, Kryvtsov, Sydorchuk, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Buyalskiy, Vanat, Popov, Nazaryna, Karavaev.

England Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Maddison.

Substitutes Johnstone, Ramsdale, Trippier, Colwill, Tomori, Phillips, Dunk, Eze, Rashford, Foden, Gallagher, Wilson.

Referee Georgi Kabakov (Bulgaria)

03:58 PM BST

Mudryk starts on the left

🇺🇦🗒️ OUR XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYprgxuRQj — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) September 9, 2023

03:56 PM BST

Guehi starts for England

Maguire and Henderson are beneficiaries of Southgate’s loyalty but I can’t quibble with much else. Because Stones is unavailable I suppose he was always going to play Maguire rather than two international novices. Would have liked Foden instead of Henderson:

03:33 PM BST

Win, win, win!

03:30 PM BST

Having a punt?

England can stretch their 100 per cent record in Euro 2024 Qualifying with another win over Ukraine. Get behind the three lions using these best betting offers and free bets.

03:29 PM BST

Mission: Accomplishment

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Group C Euro 2024 qualifying match between Ukraine and England which takes place in Wroclaw, Poland because of the nefarious machinations of Vladimir Putin. A quick recap: since Uefa bloated the finals tournament to 24 teams for 2016, you either have to be tiny, abnormally, historically inadequate or as incompetently managed as the Republic of Ireland not to qualify. Two teams go through from each of the 10 groups to join the host Germany followed by three more through the Nations League/play-offs route.

England, who have played four of their eight games, have a hundred per cent record having beaten the holders Italy 2-1 in Naples, Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley, Malta 4-0 at Ta’ Qali and North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford. Harry Kane has scored five of England’s 15 goals and Bukayo Saka four and both will surely start today as Gareth Southgate picks his strongest XI because, as he has made abundantly clear to his squad, the days of promise are over and only achievement is acceptable now. Their mission is to win the Euros next summer in Berlin and if they don’t he will walk away before the North American World Cup, his rebuilding project having restored England’s credibility without the crowning glory of a continental or global title their talent demands.

Ukraine have played one game fewer and their form in their two victories, 3-2 over North Macedonia when they recovered from 2-0 down and a dismal 1-0 win against Malta in which they needed a penalty to see the rock-dwellers off, suggests the war has understandably taken a toll. They are still producing gifted individuals in abundance but in recent years have seemed less than the sum of their parts. Sergiy Rebrov is the latest technical virtuoso from their second golden generation to be given the manager’s job after a trophy-laden career as a head coach in his homeland and Hungary and he is blending the old guard – Andriy Yarmolenko et al – with those hugely impressive Shakhtar-raised tyros Mykola Matviyenko, Heorhiy Sudakov and Chelsea’s speedboat Mykhailo Mudryk.

England have lost only once to Ukraine in nine previous meetings, back in 2009 having already qualified for the South Africa World Cup under Fabio Capello. Rob Green was sent off, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard teamed up in traditionally discordant style in midfield and Carlton Cole really should have equalised at the death. England should find it a much smoother ride tonight.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.