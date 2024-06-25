Ukraine v Belgium player rater

It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
All involved have touted Copa América as a competition on par with the European Championships, but its optics have stood in stark contrast to the Euros, where stadiums are invariably full.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Like every NBA offseason, plenty of narratives could impact the fantasy basketball landscape.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.