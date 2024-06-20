Ukraine shrug off opening loss, expect Slovakia to be disciplined

Ukraine Coach Serhij Rebrow gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 group E soccer match between Romania and Ukraine at the Munich Football Arena. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Ukraine are not dwelling on their opening Euro 2024 defeat by Romania but know they will also have a tough test against Slovakia on Friday.

Serhiy Rebrov's side, playing amid the backdrop of Russia's two-year long war on their country, need to win to reinvigorate their Group E hopes and their chances start by moving on from the 3-0 loss.

"Everyone is responsible (for the Romania defeat), it's both the coach's and players' fault," the coach told a news conference on Thursday.

"I've always considered Slovakia a strong team. They have players representing good clubs. When I analysed them, I saw they were very disciplined. They won against Belgium in great style. We have lots of respect for them."

Utility player Oleksandr Zinchenko agreed with his coach.

"We expect a really difficult game against a powerful unit that defends together and attacks together. There will be a battle going on in every part of the pitch, and the team that wins those battles will win the game," he said.

"Games like Romania happen. It's best we don't say anything. But I'm convinced everyone learned things, both as individuals and as a team."

Ukraine reached the quarter-finals at the last Euros three years ago, their best ever showing, and matching or even bettering that would be a remarkable achievement given the difficult situation at home.