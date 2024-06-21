Ukraine secures strong-willed victory over Slovakia in second round of Euro 2024

Roman Yaremchuk celebrates with teammates after scoring Ukrainian teams’ second goal in the UEFA EURO 2024 match with Slovakia. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian national team has defeated Slovakia in the 2nd round of Euro 2024.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match ended with a score of 2-1. The first dangerous moment at Ukraine's goal came in the tenth minute. Lukáš Haraslín made a strong shot from a sharp angle, but Anatolii Trubin repelled the shot with his legs.

The Slovaks were generally more active and aggressive at the start of the match, and the Ukrainians had to spend more time defending than attacking.

A few minutes later, Volodymyr Brazhko responded with his long-range shot, but the ball flew straight into the hands of Martin Dúbravka.

The first challenging moment at Slovakia's goal came only in the 27th minute, when Artem Dovbyk, in a confrontation with two defenders, managed to send the ball towards the goal, but the shot was blocked.

Shortly afterwards, the Ukrainians mounted another attack when Oleksandr Tymchyk hit the bar, but the goal would still not have been scored because Dovbyk was in passive offside.

After the break, the Ukrainian national team finally seized the initiative, which resulted in another comeback by the team led by Serhii Rebrov. Mykola Shaparenko scored in the 54th minute off an assist from Oleksandr Zinchenko, and in the 80th minute, Shaparenko delivered an excellent through pass, expertly finished by Roman Yaremchuk.

