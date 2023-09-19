Ukraine-Russia war live: Biden condemns Putin's 'illegal war of conquest' in UN speech - watch live

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly - FRAT

Joe Biden has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, hitting out at what he called an “illegal war of conquest”.

He said the gathering is “darkened by the shadow of war”, adding: “Russia alone bears responsibility for this war. Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately.”

Mr Biden warned: “Russia’s price for peace is Ukraine’s capitulation”.

The US President read out comments teased by the White House earlier today, saying: “We have to stand up to this naked aggression today and deter other would be aggressors tomorrow.”

His comments on Ukraine received a round of applause from the assembly, including from the watching Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

05:07 PM BST

World leaders 'let their hair down' at UN assembly

Another striking feature of the UN General Assembly is how few delegates stay for the speeches, Francis Dearnley writes.

Even presidents speak to rows of empty chairs - the content of their remarks are widely shared beforehand. Spill out rooms surround the central chamber, where politicians and their staffers conduct ad-hoc meetings and interviews with the worldwide press.

There’s an informality about the whole affair; as if the stakes are somehow lower here than the politicians find in their own countries - something which is no doubt true for the majority of the speakers, though it certainly will not be for President Zelensky of Ukraine.

Leaders can let their hair down. In the café downstairs, I saw the prime minister of one small European country eating a Mars bar; later, I shared a lift with one of the world’s most important defence officials, apparently without bodyguards. There’s even a gift shop. It’s a democracy of sorts - but only for the anointed.

04:52 PM BST

'Dig deep' and send air defences to Ukraine, says US defence secretary

The US defence secretary has urged allies send air defences to Ukraine, amid fears that Russia could launch a winter bombing campaign on power stations.

“Air defence is saving lives,” Lloyd Austin said as he opened a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at a German air base.

“So I urge this group to continue to dig deep on ground-based air defense for Ukraine. We must continue to push hard to provide Ukraine with air-defense systems and interceptors.”

04:47 PM BST

We know West can give us more weapons, says Ukraine’s spy chief

Ukraine’s chief spymaster says he knows the West can give more aid and weapons to Kyiv because “warehouses in Western countries are not completely empty”, Joe Barnes writes.

Maj Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, said the country must prepare to build up its arsenal in order to outlast Russia, which he predicted could run out of weapons in 2026.

But he told The Economist that Ukraine could not do this without Western governments because its domestic arms industry had been blighted by decades of corruption, underinvestment and sabotage.

“We are dependent on external players,” he said. “Russia is mostly dependent on itself.”

04:35 PM BST

'Russia will be in Ukraine for the long term'

G7 countries recognise the need for enduring military and economic support as Russia settles into a “long-term” war in Ukraine, a US official has said.

The ministers from the G7 advanced economies, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met for dinner yesterday evening on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“There was a recognition that we see Russia settling into this war for the medium and long term,” said a senior U.S. State Department official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

04:27 PM BST

Read the full exclusive interview with Joe Biden's national security adviser

Joe Biden’s national security adviser revealed the US president would call to expand the UN security council in an exclusive Telegraph interview on Sunday.

John Kirby told The Telegraph: “I think President Biden, and you’ll hear him talk about this a little bit more next week, we have been clear that we believe that it is time to take a look at the architecture of the Security Council.

“We believe it should be more inclusive and more comprehensive.”

Asked if that meant changing the veto rules or the membership structure, Mr Kirby said: “We just think it’s time to have a discussion about the architecture in the organisation. I think President Biden, the United States, would support more members.”

04:19 PM BST

Pictured: Biden condemns Russia's 'war of conquest' in speech to world leaders

US President Joe Biden addresses world leaders during the UN General Assembly - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

04:05 PM BST

Biden closes speech with call to 'bend the arc of history'

Wrapping up his address, Mr Biden said: “Let’s deliver progress for everyone. Let’s bend the arc of history for the good of the world.”

03:56 PM BST

'Nobody is safe if Russia carves up Ukraine'

No country is safe if the UN stands by and allows Ukraine to be “carved up”, Joe Biden has said.

His voice rising as he approached the climax of his speech, the US president said: “I ask you this: if we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected?

“If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? I’d respectfully suggest the answer is no.

“We have to stand up to this naked aggression today, and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.”

03:48 PM BST

UN assembly 'darkened by the shadow of war'

Joe Biden has said the UN General Assembly has been “darkened by the shadow of war” as he hit out at Russian aggresion.

He called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “an illegal war of conquest”, adding: “Like every nation in the world, the United States wants this war to end. No nation wants this war to end more than Ukraine.”

03:45 PM BST

Russia is making “the entire world less safe”

Russia is making “the entire world less safe”, Joe Biden has said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.

He said: “After more than 50 years of progress under the non-proliferation treaty, Russia is shredding long-standing arms control agreements.

“The United States is gong to continue to pursue good faith efforts to reduce the threat of weapons of mass destruction and lead by example no matter what else is happening in the world.”

03:38 PM BST

Biden makes climate change gaffe

Mr Biden appeared to commit a gaffe as he declared that the US would work with China on “accelerating the climate crisis”.

He quickly corrected himself, saying that the two nations needed to jointly tackle “the accelerating climate crisis”.

Noting “record breaking” heat waves in the US and China, along with wildfires in America and Europe, the US president warned of the “existential threat” of climate change.

“These snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels”, he said.

03:36 PM BST

Biden: AI must not be 'weapons on oppression'

Mr Biden also used his speech to raise concerns over the power of Artificial Intelligence and the need for regulation.

He said the technology holds “both enormous potential and enormous peril”, adding: “We need to be sure they’re used as tools of opportunity, not as weapons of oppression”.

Mr Biden also said it is essential to ensure humans “govern this technology” rather than the technology governing us.

03:35 PM BST

'US will push back on Chinese aggression'

Joe Biden has said he wants to “responsibly manage” competition between the US and China so it does not tip into conflict.

He told the UNGA: “We are for de-risking not decoupling with China. We’ll push back on aggression and intimidation and defend the rules of the road.

“But we also stand ready to work with China on issues where progress hinges on our common efforts.”



03:34 PM BST

Biden: 'We will not retreat from democratic values'

Joe Biden has launched a defence of democracy after a series of coups across western and central Africa.

The US president said: “We will not retreat from the values that make us strong. We will defend democracy, our best tool to meet the challenge that we face around the world.

“And we’re working to show how democracy can deliver in ways that matter to people’s lives.”

03:26 PM BST

Biden: 'We need to break UN gridlock'

Joe Biden has restated his call to expand the UN security council, saying: “We need to be able to break the gridlock that too often stymies progress and blocks consensus.”

He continued: “We need more voices, more perspectives at the table... The United Nations must continue to preserve peace prevent conflict and alleviate human suffering.”

03:23 PM BST

Vietnam visit shows 'adversaries can become partners'

President Joe Biden kicked off his UNGA address with an anecdote about visiting Vietnam last week.

He said while it would have once been “unthinkable” for an American president to stand with a Vietnamese leader, it is an example of how “adversaries can become partners” and that “deep wounds can heal”.

03:22 PM BST

Biden: 'No nation can meet challenges alone'

Joe Biden has issued a plea for international cooperation as he addresses the UN General Assembly.

“We know our future is bound to yours,” the US president said, adding: “No nation can meet the challenges of the day alone.”

03:20 PM BST

Biden condemns Russia's 'naked aggression'

03:18 PM BST

Biden has begun his speech

US president Joe Biden has started his speech in New York, addressing world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

03:12 PM BST

Russian invasion 'unleashed a nexus of horror on the world'

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violated the UN Charter and “unleashed a nexus of horror” on the world, the UN Secretary-General has said.

Antonio Guterres told world leaders gathered in New York: “Our world is becoming unhinged. Geopolitical tensions are rising. Global challenges are mounting. And we seem incapable of coming together to respond.

“If every country fulfilled its obligations under the Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed. When countries break those pledges, they create a world of insecurity for everyone.

“Exhibit A: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, has unleashed a nexus of horror: lives destroyed; human rights abused; families torn apart; children traumatized; hopes and dreams shattered.”

03:06 PM BST

'Stand by Ukraine', Biden to tell world leaders

The White House has released excerpts from President Joe Biden’s upcoming address at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, Susie Coen writes.

In his speech, which is expected to start before 11am local time, he will call for leaders to stand up to Russia’s “naked aggression” and warn of the dire repercussions if they do not.

Mr Biden, whose appearance today is bolstered by the absence of Russia and China, will warn “Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence.

“But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

“The answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.

“That is why the United States together with our Allies and partners around the world will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity – and their freedom.”

02:59 PM BST

Over at United Nations HQ...

A hush descended over the UN General Assembly chamber as President Biden took to the stage, followed by a scattering of applause from certain tables of delegates, Francis Dearnley writes.

Actually being in here, one realises that the space has a life far beyond the speaker on the main stage; rather like how the actors of Shakespeare’s Globe had to compete with the chattering and clattering of its audience.

In this contest for attention, the President of Brazil has so far performed best, receiving loud applause for his attack on the legitimacy of the UN Security Council following the actions of some of its permanent members. Emerging economies like his country’s are increasingly frustrated that they are excluded from the top table, especially when they look at powers like Russia behaving with impunity.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, droned on, his intonation rarely changing to match the script he read from. This is an impressive room, built for orators. It has been ill-served so far.

All the world’s a stage, but where are the big players?

02:58 PM BST

Pictured: Zelensky arriving at UNGA

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine enters the General Assembly hall before the start of the United Nations General Assembly - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

02:56 PM BST

Biden appeals to UN to stop Russia's 'naked aggression' in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is expected to urge the UN General Assembly to stop Russia’s “naked aggression” in Ukraine, saying otherwise that the independence of all states would be at risk.

“We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” Mr Biden was to say according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

02:36 PM BST

Pictured: Black smoke billows over the city after drone strikes in Lviv

Black smoke billows over the city after drone strikes in Lviv - YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP

02:34 PM BST

Russia increases tank and missile production 'more than tenfold'

Russia has ramped up the production of some military hardware by more than tenfold to supply its army in Ukraine, its biggest weapon producer has said.



Rostec, the Russian state corporation which controls much of the weapons industry, has significantly increased the output of missiles, drones, combat vehicles and artillery.



Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the armament complex at Rostec, said production volumes for some types of hardware had been boosted “by tens of times”.

He said there had been significant growth in the production of tanks, armoured vehicles, rocket launchers, artillery, Iskander short-range ballistic missile, Pantsir air defence systems and hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

“We are going forward at cruising speed, smoke from all the pipes,” said Mr Ozdoev.

01:54 PM BST

G7 countries recognize Russia settling in Ukraine war for longer term, US says

There is a recognition among the G7 advanced countries that Russia is settling into its invasion of Ukraine for the medium and long term, and therefore the collective response should focus on supporting it accordingly, a senior State Department official has said.

Speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, the official said reinforcing Ukraine’s air defences was key not only for the battlefield but also to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure as the winter settles in.

01:45 PM BST

Three killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian town of Kupiansk

At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on the northeastern Ukrainian town of Kupiansk on Tuesday, a regional official said.

“Today, the enemy attacked the town of Kupiansk with a guided air bomb,” Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, two people, including a policeman, were killed in shelling of the southern city of Kherson

01:13 PM BST

Joe Biden will urge UN to expand Security Council

Joe Biden is expected to call for the UN Security Council to be expanded to counter Russia and China as world leaders gather in New York.

The US president will ask the 193 UN member nations to “take a look at the architecture of the Security Council,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told The Telegraph ahead of the General Assembly.

Mr Biden is due to speak on Tuesday, with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, also expected to address the meeting in person for the first time since the war began.

01:12 PM BST

Ukraine urges world court to impose 'reparations' over Russia war

Ukraine said the International Court of Justice should impose reparations on Russia for its “war of annihilation”, arguing that international law itself was at stake.

“Russia is not above the law. It must be held accountable,” Ukraine’s lead speaker, Anton Korynevych, told the court, sitting just a few metres from his Russian opponents in the Peace Palace in The Hague.

“You have the power to declare that Russia’s actions are unlawful, that its continued abuses must stop, that your orders must be followed and that Russia must make reparations,” he told the judges.

He later told reporters the exact amount of reparations Ukraine would demand needs to be worked out at a later date, but that Kyiv would use every opportunity in international courts to “prove that the Russian Federation is the biggest violator of international law in the 21st century.”

01:02 PM BST

Russia's defence minister to visit Tehran

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Tehran, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that he would meet top Iranian officials.

The agency reported that Mr Shoigu will discuss defence cooperation and regional developments with top Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan said its armed forces had launched what it called “local anti-terrorist activities” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to restore constitutional order by disarming and forcing the withdrawal of Armenian military formations there.

Iran borders both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and has called upon Baku and Yerevan to uphold a 2020 ceasefire backed by Russia.

12:55 PM BST

Russia claims Ukraine struck Kostiantynivka with missile

Russia said that Ukraine was responsible for an explosion in the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka earlier this month that killed at least 16 people.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged Ukraine had fired a 9M38 missile from a Buk surface-to-air missile system which struck the city on September 6th.

“Even if it was done unintentionally, it is obvious to everyone: the complete demilitarisation of the Kyiv regime is not just a requirement, but a vital necessity,” Ms Zakharova said.

The New York Times reported that evidence suggested the explosion had been caused by an errant missile fired by Ukraine.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack at the time. President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was evidence of the need to destroy “Russian evil.”

12:40 PM BST

Pictured: A man using a remote control demonstrates an up-armored excavator for demining purposes, in Kryvyi Rig

A man using a remote control demonstrates an up-armored excavator for demining purposes, in Kryvyi Rig - ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP

12:39 PM BST

Seoul summons Russian ambassador after Kim-Putin summit

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, to warn Moscow over military cooperation with North Korea after Kim Jong Un met President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Kim spent nearly a week touring Russia’s far east before returning home Monday, visiting a space centre and weapons factories, on a trip which has fanned Western fears that isolated, nuclear-armed Pyongyang could provide Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Kim and Putin held a summit, with the Russian leader talking up defence cooperation with North Korea, hinting of “possibilities” for bolstering military ties - something which would violate a raft of separate sanctions on both countries.

The Kremlin subsequently said no agreement has or would be signed.

12:09 PM BST

Russia urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to end 'bloodshed' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia on Tuesday urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to “end bloodshed” and pursue peace talks, after Baku launched “anti-terror operations” in the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The Russian side urges an end to the bloodshed... and a return to a peaceful settlement,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

11:30 AM BST

South Korea urges Russia to halt military cooperation with North Korea

South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Russia should immediately halt moves to expand military cooperation with North Korea and vowed to take stern actions.

South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin summoned Russia’s ambassador in Seoul to urge “Russia to immediately halt any moves to expand military cooperation with North Korea and to abide by (UN) Security Council Resolutions,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chang also said Seoul will coordinate with the international community to sternly respond to any actions that threaten its security.

Seoul’s message comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was presented with options for military cooperation when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome space center.

10:49 AM BST

Biden will ask world to stick with Ukraine

Joe Biden will use his speech to the UN General Assembly to make a full-throated appeal for world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian invaders - and he hopes Republicans in Congress will take notice too.

Mr Biden’s address at the annual gathering is the centerpiece event of his three-day visit to New York, which will include meetings with the heads of five Central Asian nations, and the leaders of Israel and Brazil.

“We rallied the world to support Ukraine and united Nato because I was convinced at the beginning that [Vladimir] Putin was counting on Nato not being able to stick together and that would be enough” for victory, he said at an election campaign fundraiser in New York on Monday.

10:19 AM BST

Zelensky questions Russia's UN seat as he visits New York

Volodymr Zelensky questioned Russia’s place at the United Nations ahead of the first day of the General Assembly in New York.

The Ukrainian president said that the UN needs to answer for “allowing his country’s invader a seat at the tables of power.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Staten Island University Hospital, where Ukrainian soldiers are being treated for war injuries - EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

He said: “For us, it’s very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still — it’s a pity, but still — there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations.”

Mr Zelensky is due to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and speak on Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine.

Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Foreign Minister Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to make remarks.

Asked whether he’d stay in the room to listen, Mr Zelensky said: “I don’t know how it will be, really.”

09:51 AM BST

Denmark to donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark will donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine, news agency Ritzau reported on Tuesday citing the country’s Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The donation will consist of 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 15 T-72 tanks.

09:22 AM BST

US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine 'soon,' says Austin

Ukraine will “soon” receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Germany.

Washington had promised the tanks to Kyiv at the beginning of the year, part of more than $43 billion in security assistance pledged by the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“I’m... pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” Mr Austin said at the opening of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

09:03 AM BST

War crime investigators prepare case against Russia over food attacks

War crimes investigators say they aim to bring the first international prosecution for starvation following Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian food supplies and farming.

The targeting of Ukraine’s agriculture, its farmland and grains stocks, and even civilians searching for food, amounts to a weaponisation of starvation and a clear war crime, investigators argue.

Last week, Russia continued to strike Ukrainian grain export ports on the Danube river and in the Odesa region.

08:23 AM BST

One dead in Lviv attack

Russia struck three industrial warehouses in a drone strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Tuesday, causing a huge fire and killing at least one person, local officials said. [see post at 7:56].

Lviv governor Maxim Kozitsky said firefighters were tackling the blaze and that a 26-year-old man had been taken to hospital. City mayor Andriy Sadovyi later said the body of a man who worked at one of the warehouses had been found under the rubble.

Firefighters work at a site of an industrial warehouse damaged by a Russian drone strike - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Firefighters work at a site of an industrial warehouse damaged by a Russian drone strike - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

“I want to emphasise that these are ordinary industrial warehouses. Nothing military was stored there,” Mr Kozitsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said Russian forces had launched 18 drones in the attack and that 15 had been shot down, including seven that were directly over the Lviv region.

08:06 AM BST

Pictured: The Zelensky's arriving in New York

08:05 AM BST

Cargo ship loaded with grain has left Ukraine port, says deputy PM

A cargo ship which entered the Ukrainian Black Sea port of entered Chornomorsk last week has departed with three thousand metric tonnes of grain, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

“The vessel RESILIENT AFRICA, carrying three thousand tonnes of wheat, has left the port of Chornomorsk and is heading towards the Bosphorus,” he said on Facebook.

“This is the first of two vessels that entered Chornomorsk last week through a temporary corridor for civilian vessels established by the Ukrainian Navy.”

08:02 AM BST

Pictured: A woman stands next to the tombstone of five Ukrainian border guards near her house

Vera Chernukha, 73, looks on as she stands next to her damaged house in the village of Dementievk.

She is the only remaining resident of Dementievka.

Vera Chernukha, 73, looks on as she stands next to her damaged house in the village of Dementievka - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Vera Chernukha, 73, stands next to the tombstone of five Ukrainian border guards near her house in the village of Dementievka - SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

07:56 AM BST

One wounded in warehouse fire in Lviv

Drones attacked Ukraine’s western city of Lviv early on Tuesday and explosions rang out, causing a warehouse fire and wounding at least one person.

The city of Lviv, close to the Polish border, is seen as one of the safest in Ukraine but it has experienced more attacks recently. Three people were killed by air strikes in August.

Several waves of drones buzzed overhead, starting around 0130 GMT. The Ukrainian Air Force said that drones were attacking the city and air defences were in operation.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram that “as a result of an attack, an industrial warehouse is burning in one of Lviv’s districts”.

“So far, we know of one person who was injured by the attack,” he added.

07:53 AM BST

Ukraine says downed 27 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine said its air defence systems had downed 27 Shahed drones launched overnight in Russia’s latest aerial barrage.

“A total of 30 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were launched... As a result of combat work, 27 Shaheds were shot down by air defence units,” the Ukrainian air force said on social media.

07:52 AM BST

British troops to get new hi-tech drone software that ‘improves safety of soldiers’

British troops are to be armed with new hi-tech software that works with drones to create 3D models of maps within minutes.

As part of the British Army Warfighting Experiment, which is working with future technologies to prepare soldiers to fight on increasingly complex battlefields, the Army will trial new software that enables drones to capture near-real-time footage of areas of interest and processed it into a high-definition 3D map on a smartphone or tablet in less than 10 minutes.

The Farsight software, made by the American cyber technology company Reveal, uses photogrammetry collected by drones to create 3D digital models.

07:51 AM BST

Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers at New York hospital