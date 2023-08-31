Ukraine-Russia war live: Two Ukrainian 'saboteurs' killed in Bryansk, Russia says

Ukrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday - AP

Two Ukrainian “saboteurs” were killed and five others were captured during an incursion into Russia’s border region of Bryansk, its governor said.



Alexander Bogomaz said that a group of Ukrainian special forces had tried to carry out a series of “terrorist acts on military and energy infrastructure facilities” on Wednesday.



”In the course of operational and combat measures in the Navlinsky district, two militants were liquidated, five were detained, three of whom were wounded,” he said in a post on social media.



The Navlinsky district is situated some 25 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Bogomaz said in a later post that three drones were shot down over the Bryansk region on Thursday, and that there were no casualties. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the claims.

UK government says Wise Payments breached Russia sanctions

The British government said on Thursday financial services company, Wise Payments, had breached Russia sanctions regulations in June 2022.

It made funds available to a company owned or controlled by a sanctioned individual.

The government’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said Wise had reported a suspected breach, a withdrawal of 250 pounds ($317) in cash, which took place the day after the person had been designated.

It said in a statement: “OFSI does not assess the breach as sufficiently serious to impose a monetary penalty on Wise.

“However, the nature and circumstances of this breach were assessed as moderately severe and in OFSI’s judgement a disclosure is the appropriate and proportionate enforcement response.”

Russia says one of its fighter jets shadowed Norwegian military plane over Barents Sea

Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that one of its fighter jets was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian military plane approaching its airspace, in the latest of a string of similar incidents.

In a statement, it said the Norwegian plane U-turned and moved away from Russian airspace after being approached by the Russian MiG-31 fighter over the Barents Sea.

Grant Shapps visiting Ukraine last week

Grant Shapps visiting Kyiv after Russian attack - REUTERS

Grant Shapps becomes new Defence Secretary

Grant Shapps has been appointed Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resigned today, despite having no defence experience.

Mr Shapps said in a tweet: “As I get to work at @DefenceHQ I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security. And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion.”

Shapps visited a power plant undergoing repairs following a Russian bombing in Kyiv last week.

The visit was billed as part of government actions to back supplies of fuel for Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

Shapps pledged a £192 million loan guarantee to help power Ukraine through the winter and to end its reliance on Russian supplies.

Macron discusses more military aid for Kyiv with Ukrainian minister

French President Emmanuel Macron met with with Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Paris yesterday to discuss providing further military support to Kyiv.

Kremlin says no outcome yet on its Turkey-Qatar grain export plan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Sochi on Oct 4 to discuss Black Sea grain exports.

The two leaders will discuss fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement.

But the Kremlin on Thursday said that no specific plans had been agreed on a proposal by Moscow to ship Russian grain via Turkey to poor countries, with the financial backing Qatar.

Russia says two Ukrainian 'saboteurs' killed in incursion

Two Ukrainian “saboteurs” were killed and five captured during attack on the region of Bryansk, Russia, a government official said.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported repeated shelling and attacks from Kyiv’s forces, including occasional cross-border incursions.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a group of Ukrainian special forces tried to carry out a series of “terrorist acts on military and energy infrastructure facilities” on Wednesday.

He said in a social media post: “In the course of operational and combat measures in the Navlinsky district, two militants were liquidated, five were detained, three of whom were wounded.”

The Navlinsky district is some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Dmitry "Wagner" Utkin is buried at the Mytishchi cemetery in Moscow

A funeral service will be held for Dmitry Utkin, a Wagner commander who was killed in a plane crash last week, at the Mytishchi cemetery in Moscow.

Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg praises Ukrainian counteroffensive

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato General Secretary, has praised the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, noting they have “again and again exceed expectations”.

“They are pushing back the Russians, they are able to get through some of these heavily defended territories, not least, minefields. Therefore, it is even more important to support them, because we all know that this is a tough fight… But they are making achievements, they are gaining ground,” Mr Stoltenberg told Pravda.

He added: “What we have seen is that Ukrainians have exceeded expectations again and again. We need to trust them. We advise, we help, we support, but at the end of the day this is the Ukrainians that have to make those decisions.”

Ukraine’s defense chief could exit next week, Pravda says

Ukrainian parliament could hold a vote on the future of its Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov as soon as next week, according to the Pravda website.

But the decision rests with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mr Reznikov told reporters on Monday.

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Ben Wallace's Ukraine efforts

Sad to see departure of my friend Ben Wallace. A fine Defence Secretary who got so many calls right - especially on Ukraine. Grant Shapps is an excellent choice to succeed him. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 31, 2023

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace resigns

Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Secretary, has resigned from government.

Mr Wallace has been a big backer of Ukraine, having committed £4.6bn in military spending.

But at a recent Nato summit Mr Wallace said Ukraine should show more gratitude for Western support and stop treating allies like “Amazon”.

Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the criticism and said: “I believe that we were always grateful to the United Kingdom.”

Zelensky decries 'systemic corruption' in military service exemptions

Ukraine’s President decried what he described as “systematic corruption” in medical exemptions given to people avoiding military service, saying the system was subject to bribes and mass departures abroad.

Ukraine has made a crackdown on graft a priority as it presses on with a counteroffensive 18 months into Russia’s invasion.

Uprooting corruption is also a key element in the country’s bid to join the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the National Security and Defence Council had considered data showing the extent of false exemptions, bribe-taking and flight abroad since the February 2022 invasion. The investigation of dubious medical exemptions was still being conducted, he said.

“There are examples of regions where the number of exemptions from military service due to medical commission decisions has increased tenfold since February last year,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“It is absolutely clear what sort of decisions these are. Corrupt decisions.”

Ukrainian intelligence identifies thousands linked to 'fake elections' in occupied regions

Ukrainian intelligence claims it has identified 3,500 people involved in organising upcoming “fake” elections in occupied towns.

The elections, is scheduled for next month and will help Russia “legalise its proteges in the occupation authorities... in the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions”.

According to Sky News Ukraine’s SBU said: “The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale operation to expose the organisers of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine.

“As a result of operational measures, the SBU identified more than 3,500 collaborators and their Russian curators involved in the organisation of illegal voting.”

It’s unclear what the intelligence service will do with the information.

Gazprom to send 42.3 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday

Russia’s state-owned gas supplier, Gazprom, said it would send 42.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukrainian drones attack more targets in Russia

Ukrainian drones attacked more targets in Russia late on Wednesday.

It comes a night after drones struck at least six regions deep within Russia in one of the broadest volleys yet of Kyiv’s campaign to turn the tables on Moscow.

One of the drone strikes, targeting an airfield far from Ukraine’s borders, destroyed military transport planes on the ground.

A person died as a result of shelling in Sloviansk

A person has died as a result of shelling in Sloviansk, Ukraine, last night.

Four explosions rang out in the city around midnight after the incendiaries hit.

One person, a security guard of the enterprise, was killed, said Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk city military administration.

Russian air defences destroy Ukrainian drone

Russian air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow, the city’s mayor said on Thursday.

Air defence forces in Voskresensky district, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital, “destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

He did not say where the drone had come from.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a later statement that the drone was Ukrainian.

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports, and emergency services were on the scene, Sobyanin said.