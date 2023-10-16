Ukraine-Russia war live: Russian assault on key eastern city is weakening, Kyiv claims

Ukrainian servicemen of the Donbas battalion take part in their military training close to the frontline in Donetsk - Yakiv Liashenko /Shutterstock

A dayslong attempt by Russian forces to storm a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine appears to be running out of steam, Kyiv claimed on Monday.



Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks from four directions on Avdiivka over the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff said.



That is compared with up to 60 attacks a day in the middle of last week, according to Vitalii Barabash, head of the city administration.



The slackening suggests the Russian effort to capture Avdiivka has “deflated,” Mr Barabash said.

Analysts broadly concurred with that assessment.

“Russian forces continued offensive operations aimed at encircling Avdiivka … but have yet to make further gains amid a likely decreasing tempo of Russian operations in the area,” the Institute for the Study of War said late on Sunday.

12:32 PM BST

Ukrainian children to be released to Qatari diplomats in Moscow

Three Ukrainian children who had been taken to Russia are to be released to Qatari diplomats in Moscow this week, a Qatari official said on Monday.

The release is part of a mechanism Qatar has set-up with the goal of returning many more children from Russia to Ukraine.

Qatar on Friday facilitated the return of another Ukrainian child, aged 7, who was reunited with his grandmother and is en route to Ukraine via Estonia, the official said.

The other three children are a boy aged 2, a 9-year-old boy, and a girl aged 17.

Kyiv has identified 20,000 children as taken to Russia or Russian-held territory without the consent of family or guardians.

11:54 AM BST

Venezuelan president to visit Moscow for oil talks

Russia expects a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the two oil producers deepen their cooperation and Russian companies seek to invest more in the South American country, President Vladimir Putin’s oil point man said on Monday.

Venezuela boasts the world’s largest proven oil reserves and Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter. A source familiar with the plans told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Maduro visit would take place by the end of the year.

There was no immediate comment from Caracas.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted the importance of Russian oil cooperation with Venezuela, one of the five founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

11:02 AM BST

Slovakian coalition casts Ukrainian aid into doubt

Slovakia’s former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his SMER-SSD party will sign a coalition agreement to form a new government with the centre-left HLAS and nationalist SNS parties on Monday, SMER said.

Mr Fico, a three-time prime minister, won an election on Sept. 30 with pledges to halt military aid to Ukraine and criticism of sanctions on Russia.

He struck a deal with the coalition parties last week and is expected to lead a new government. The coalition agreement was set to be signed at 11.am GMT.

The parties are seeking to have an administration in place ahead of a European Union summit on Oct. 26-27 where Ukraine will be high on the agenda.

10:11 AM BST

Russia suspends all Japanese seafood imports

Russia on Monday followed its ally China in suspending all Japanese seafood imports over Tokyo’s release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Japan has been sharply critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Tokyo’s relations with Beijing - which has deepened ties with Moscow - have worsened.

Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia’s body responsible for regulating agriculture products, said it was “joining China’s provisional restrictive measures on the import of fish and seafood products from Japan as of October 16, 2023” as a “precautionary measure”.

It said the restrictions would remain in place “until the necessary exhaustive information to confirm the safety of seafood produce...is forthcoming”.

09:52 AM BST

Moscow: Russia's withdrawal from nuclear treaty does not mean it will conduct tests

A Russian Foreign Ministry official said Moscow’s planned withdrawal of its ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear tests does not mean that Russia intends to conduct such a test, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russia’s lower house of parliament, or State Duma, is set to vote on Tuesday on a bill to de-ratify the treaty.

09:26 AM BST

Sergey Lavrov to visit North Korea

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea on Wednesday and Thursday this week, North Korea’s state media KCNA and Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Lavrov’s visit comes a month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare trip to Russia during which he and President Vladimir Putin discussed military cooperation, including over North Korea’s satellite programme and the war in Ukraine.

The growing diplomatic exchanges between the countries have fanned concerns that they could shore up Russia’s military in Ukraine while North Korea obtains missile technology banned under U.N. resolutions.

08:37 AM BST

War in pictures

A man stands atop a tank at an exhibition of Ukrainian military equipment captured in Luhansk, Russian-controlled Ukraine - Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Ukrainian serviceman looks on at a position near a frontline in Donetsk - Stringer /Reuters

Mariana Pochtar displays a completed Voodoo Orcs voodoo doll bearing the letter Z, the popular symbol for Russian troops in Ukraine, in Hostomel - Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images Europe

08:11 AM BST

Russia and China discuss worsening conflict in the Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the worsening conflict in the Middle East with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Monday.

During the bilateral talks, Lavrov and Wang Yi also discussed the military conflict in Ukraine and its resolution by “political and diplomatic methods”, TASS reported.

It comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China this week to meet Xi Jinping, the Kremlin chief’s first trip outside the former Soviet Union this year.

07:32 AM BST

Russia launches missile and drone strike in overnight attack

Russia launched five missiles and 12 kamikaze drones at Ukraine in an overnight attack, Ukraine’s air force said early on Monday.

The air force said the missiles, of which it shot down two, targeted northern and eastern regions, while the drones, of which 11 were downed, were launched in several directions with a particular focus on western Ukraine.

The governor of the eastern region of Poltava, Filip Pronin, said the region had been attacked by drones and missiles, and that three civilians had been hospitalised as a result.

“Fortunately, no civilian or critical infrastructure was hit. However, missile fragments damaged several private homes,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging service.