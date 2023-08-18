Ukraine-Russia war live: US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark, Netherlands

Netherlands' Air Force F-16 fighter jets - PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

Washington has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, it has been reported.

The White House has given the two European nations official assurances that it will expedite approval of transfer requests for the F-16s as soon as Ukrainian pilots have completed training programmes for the aircraft, an unnamed US official told Reuters.

“The United States is in active discussions with our European partners about how we can support the efforts to provide Ukraine with F-16 pilot training as quickly as possible,” Politico quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra welcomed Washington’s decision to “pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine”.

“Now, we will further discuss the subject with our European partners,” he added.

Denmark, which is hosting the Ukrainian pilots for training and has said it hopes to see “results” from the programme in early 2024, also said providing Ukraine with the jets would now be discussed.

Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority. But Kyiv said earlier this week that its pilots will not be able to operate US-built F-16 fighter jets this year.

11:12 AM BST

Fire appears to break out at Russian cargo terminal

A fire appears to have broken out at the port of Novorossiysk - Russia’s main port on the Black Sea.

Unverified footage on social media shows black smoke billowing in the area.

🔥 NOVOROSSIYSK 🇷🇺



The cargo area of the port of Novorossiysk 🇷🇺, is burning 🔥 & exploding.



She says:



“It’s becoming bigger and bigger. Something just exploded… it’s continuing to explode.”



The port is Russia’s main port on the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/C3NAsHXwAY — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) August 18, 2023

10:43 AM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian troops repelling a night attack

Infantrymen of the 53rd brigade of the AFU repelling a night attack of the occupiers

10:19 AM BST

Ukrainian drone attack strikes central Moscow

A Ukrainian drone smashed into a building in central Moscow after air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all the civilian airports of the Russian capital, Russian officials said.



The Russian defence ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties from the incident.

They said air defences had destroyed the drone, which then reportedly fell on a non-residential building of Moscow’s Expo Center complex in the early hours of Friday.

The Expo Center is a large spread of exhibition pavilions and multi-purpose halls, fewer than 3.1 miles away from the Kremlin.



There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Civilian areas of the capital were hit later in May and a Moscow business district was targeted twice in three days earlier this month.

09:54 AM BST

Watch: Ukraine targets teenage boys in recruitment campaign

09:41 AM BST

Russia and China hold joint naval war games

Russian and Chinese warships are conducting joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean involving rescue training and drills for countering air strikes, Moscow’s defence ministry said Friday.

Video released by Russian state news agency TASS showed nine large vessels sailing in a diamond formation as crew members stood to attention on deck.

The drills also included practising the “replenishment of fuel reserves by ships and the transfer of cargo on the go”, the defence ministry said, adding that the joint detachment of ships had covered more than 6,400 nautical miles since the start of the exercises.

“A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the PLA Navy is currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea,” said the ministry, referring to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

“During this period, the sailors of the two countries conducted anti-submarine exercises, repulsed an air strike by a mock enemy, conducted rescue training at sea, and perfected the skills of taking off and landing helicopters on the decks of warships,” the statement read.

08:46 AM BST

Russia kidnaps children for ‘patriotic training’

Hundreds of Ukrainian children have been sent to mainland Russia for “patriotic training” as Moscow appears to have resumed its programme of mass indoctrination.

Ukraine’s Centre for National Resistance, a group that collects intelligence from occupied areas for the Ukrainian military, said more than 400 children had been sent to summer camps in Russia in recent weeks.

It is the first time Moscow has sent Ukrainian children to recreation camps in Russia since Vladimir Putin and his ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova were issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) this spring over the forcible removal of Ukrainian children.

08:02 AM BST

First ship to use Ukraine's corridor arrives in Istanbul

The first vessel that used Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor is crossing through Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait, a Reuters witness has said.

The Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship that left the Russian-blocked Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa earlier this week had been in the port since Feb. 23, 2022, the day before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A container ship, named Joseph Schulte, which set sail from Ukraine's Odesa port earlier this week, reaches the Istanbul Strait in Istanbul - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Ukraine last week announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main grain exports deal last month.

Moscow has not indicated whether it would respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety.

07:56 AM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian soldiers fire a SPG recoilless gun during a military training

Ukrainian soldiers fire a SPG recoilless gun during a military training - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

07:48 AM BST

Ukraine tells military-age citizens to 'overcome their fear' in recruitment campaign

Ukraine’s defence ministry urged military-age citizens to update their data at army enlistment offices and “overcome their fear” in a campaign launched on Thursday as a summer counter-offensive grinds through its third month.

The campaign, which draws on slickly-produced videos and photo testimonials of prominent soldiers describing their fears, aims to break down a major obstacle in army recruitment, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said.

“We’re all living people and we all overcome this fear in order to win,” she said, noting that military-age citizens are duty-bound to keep their personal data at draft offices up-to-date.

07:33 AM BST

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a US official has said.

Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.

Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained, the official said.

“We welcome Washington’s decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

“Now, we will further discuss the subject with our European partners.”

Denmark and the Netherlands had recently asked for those assurances. The US must approve the transfer of the military jets from its allies to Ukraine.

07:31 AM BST

