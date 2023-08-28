Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine liberates Robotyne as counter-offensive pushes south

Plumes of smoke erupt as Ukrainian unit breach mine defences as part of a southern counteroffensive, near Hulyaipole, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. - Handout via REUTERS

Kyiv announced on Monday that its forces have officially liberated the southern frontline settlement of Robotyne and are advancing in the south.

“Robotyne has been liberated. Our forces are advancing southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar announced on TV this morning.

Troops had lifted the Ukrainian flag in Robotyne last week but a commander quoted by Reuters on the southern front reported that they were still taking Russian fire in the settlement as there were two houses not yet in their control. According to the commander, this was the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south and the advance would now be able to take place more quickly.

The eventual goal of the southern push is to reach the Sea of Azov which they believe would sever Russia’s land route between occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

Maliar also said that Ukrainian troops were advancing south of Bakhmut and that they had recaptured one square kilometre there over the last week of fighting.

Two drones downed over occupied Crimea, governor says

Russian air defences have downed two Ukrainian drones over Russian-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, the installed head of the region wrote on Telegram.

He said one drone was downed in the northern part of the Black Sea peninsula and the other in the west.

The Russian defence ministry also claimed that air defences downed a Ukrainian cruise missile over the Black Sea near Crimea.

Further details on the Poltava attack

We reported earlier that two people had been killed in a Russian attack on the Poltava region.

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, has now provided further details, adding that five others were also injured.

The missiles struck a vegetable oil factory in Myrhorod district, he added. The two people killed had been working the night shift.

The Kryvyi Rih region, also in central Ukraine, was also hit by missiles, the military said.. Local authorities said several private houses were damaged, but they did not report casualties.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand next to the burning industrial facility following a missile strike in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava region. - Photo by Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak /AFP

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with espionage

The FSB has charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine for Washington, according to state news agency TASS.

The man was identified as Robert Shonov. There has been no immediate overnight comment from Washington about his charge.

The man relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia’s conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.

The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov.

The embassy said in May, when Shonov was first arrested, that the allegations against him were wholly without merit”, and his “only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources”.

Russia likely to have cancelled annual exercise due to lack of troops: MoD

Russia has “highly likely” cancelled its major annual joint exercise ZAPAD 23, which should have taken place in September, Britain’s defence ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing.

The event was likely cancelled “because too few troops and equipment are available,” the MoD claimed.

“There is a realistic possibility that the Russian leadership is also sensitive to domestic criticism liable from running another slickly presented JSE during wartime,” the briefing added.

The “Zapad-2021” war games ran last two years ago on Russia and Belarus’ western flanks, including sites close to the EU borders, and alarmed Ukraine and some NATO countries.

Two killed in Poltava region, governor says

Two people were killed in an overnight Russian attack on the Poltava region, according to local governor Dmytro Lunin.

“As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown,” he posted on Telegram this morning.

The attack had targeted an industrial facility, he added.

Moscow airports suspended overnight

Air traffic in Moscow was temporarily suspended overnight after the defence ministry claimed they shot down a drone flying toward the capital.

“There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports. Emergency services are on the scene,” Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Two other drones were destroyed by air defences over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry said, blaming the attack on Ukraine.

Kyiv has made it a matter of policy not to comment on or acknowledge drone attacks in Russian territory.

